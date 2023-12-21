Broadway is Back and Business is booming! - Empire Steak House Celebrates Grand Opening in Times Square with Mayor Eric Adams Cutting the Ribbon

News provided by

Empire Steak House

21 Dec, 2023, 15:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Times Square -- In a dazzling affair that combined the glitz of Broadway with the culinary excellence of Empire Steak House, Times Square witnessed the grand opening of the renowned steakhouse's newest location. The event, held on October 25th, was graced by the presence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who officially inaugurated the restaurant by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

Mayor Eric Adams, a fervent supporter of New York's vibrant culinary scene, expressed his enthusiasm for Empire Steak House's expansion, congratulating the Sinanaj brothers and commending them as exemplifying the essence of the American Dream. "Their story is our story, their story is The American story, their story is starting out hard and finding life here. The song is right, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. A steak house here is not just an eatery, and sometimes people miss that" Mayor Adams remarked.

The event was a resounding success, with attendees treated to a feast for the senses. The fusion of culinary excellence and entertainment glamour was a testament to the restaurant's commitment to providing a unique and memorable dining experience. Empire Steak House's newest location in Times Square, left an indelible mark on the guests, including distinguished members of Broadway who graced the occasion.

Prominent figures at the event included Broadway Stars Melba Moore and Andre De Shields, Irene Gandy, a producer honored with a Tony Award, Elijah Johnson from the MJ musical, cast members from Purlie Victorious such as Heather Alicia Simms and Vanessa Bell Calloway, as well as Phillip Boykin, Natasha Yvette Williams, Thayne Jasperson, Kara Young, Lisa Arrindell, Emma Snowdon Jones, George Wayne, and Chazz Palminteri. Attendees were treated to an evening of delectable cuisine, fine wine, and live entertainment, creating an atmosphere that reflected the vibrancy and excitement of Times Square.

Known for its commitment to culinary excellence, Empire Steak House has been a favorite among steak connoisseurs for years. The Times Square location, strategically situated amidst the iconic lights and energy of Broadway, aims to elevate the dining experience for both locals and visitors alike. The new restaurant not only adds to the rich gastronomic landscape of New York City but also becomes a cultural landmark in its own right. With the support of Mayor Eric Adams and the presence of Broadway luminaries, the grand opening was a testament to the restaurant's ability to seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary elegance.

The new Empire Steak House in Times Square has quickly become a must-visit destination for those seeking a taste of culinary excellence amid the vibrant backdrop of Broadway. As the city continues to recover and thrive, the addition of such iconic establishments only serves to reinforce New York's status as a global culinary capital.

Empire Steak House
www.empiresteakhousenyc.com
212 355 5542
[email protected]

SOURCE Empire Steak House

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.