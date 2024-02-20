BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING AND THE DA VINCI CODE

News provided by

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global (BLG) announces the acquisition of two critically acclaimed titles, the Broadway hit play, JaJa's African Hair Braiding, by Joceyln Bioh, and The Da Vinci Code, a new play adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, based on the international best-selling book series by Dan Brown. Both titles will join the prestigious BLG imprint of Dramatists Play Service (DPS), which features other celebrated works, including plays by Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Poster art from the Broadway run of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding". (Manhattan Theatre Company)
Over the course of Bioh's newest, fast-paced play, Jaja's Harlem salon becomes a backdrop for love, dreams, and secrets during a scorching summer day, challenging neighborhood women to confront their sense of community and belonging. The NYT Critics Pick was hailed as "Hot and hilarious" (The New York Times), "Generous and forceful" (New York Magazine), and "Wickedly entertaining" (The Washington Post). Other Bioh titles represented by DPS include: Merry Wives, Nollywood Dreams, and School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play.

"It is a privilege to welcome Jaja's African Hair Braiding and The Da Vinci Code into the DPS catalogue," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO. "The inclusion of these two titles provides new and exciting opportunities for theatre organizations curating their upcoming seasons and promises of potential box office success for the theatre marketplace around the world."

The Da Vinci Code made its world premiere in the United Kingdom in 2022, followed by a United States premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse in 2023. The play follows American symbologist, Robert Langdon, and cryptologist, Sophie Neveu, as they unravel a 2,000-year-old secret. Says BroadwayWorld, The Da Vinci Code "is one great mystery that comes to a rewarding conclusion." To date, Brown's original book series, by the same name, has sold over 80 million copies worldwide.

Both JaJa's… and The Da Vinci Code are available now for professional licensing.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stageworks) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. The iconic works represented epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

