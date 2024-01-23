BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE COMEUPPANCE AND FLEX

23 Jan, 2024

Broadway Licensing Global

23 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global announces its acquisition of two critically acclaimed titles, including The Comeuppance, the Broadway smash hit new play, by two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Flex, the widely lauded new play by Candrice Jones.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a two-time Pulitzer prize finalist and MacArthur “genius” fellow. Photograph: Ovidiu Hrubaru
The Comeuppance, centers on a long-dispersed group of friends who reunite after years apart to reconnect and confront hidden truths during a pre-20th high school reunion. Filled will tension and humor, The Wrap calls Jacobs-Jenkins' new play "mesmerizing". Additional Jacobs-Jenkins titles also represented by the company, and available for license, include Gloria and An Octoroon.

Appropriate, another Jacobs-Jenkins' title, is now making its critically acclaimed Broadway debut at the Helen Hayes Theatre and produced by Second Stage. Deadline raves that Appropriate, also handled by BLG, is both "laugh-out-loud" and a "blistering family drama". The script is currently available for retail purchase.

Flex, a play by Jones, tells a coming-of-age story about a group of teenage basketball players in rustic Arkansas. The new work, now available for licensing, is packed with nuanced relationships and clever dialogue, with Flex being hailed as an "extraordinary" achievement by The New York Times. 

"We are thrilled to come out swinging in 2024 with the acquisition of a fresh batch of brilliant and contemporary titles," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG. "Continuing with our vision to make everyone a theatre person, BLG is focused on expanding its titles that boost box-office returns and audience turnout for our licensing partners across both the professional and non-professional marketplace."

Learn more about all titles at: www.broadwaylicensing.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GROUP
Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stageworks) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. The iconic works represented epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT
Public Relations at Interdependence | press@broadwaylicensing.com

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global

