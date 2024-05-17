Broadway Licensing Global Announces Successful Pilot Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child School Edition at Hoboken High School and Riverside School

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global is excited to announce the successful conclusion of the first-ever pilot productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child School Edition. These landmark events took place at Hoboken High School in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Riverside School in Barking, UK – each with very diverse resources – showcasing the adaptability and magic of how this global phenomenon can be produced across educational theatre programs of any size.

Student cast members fend off dementors at Hoboken High School. Photo BLG. Riverside School students receive a standing ovation. Photo BLG.

Hoboken High School will conclude the North American premiere on May 19. The final dress rehearsal, several days before, concluded with a thrilling surprise as the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child attended unannounced. Following the performance, the Broadway actors celebrated on stage with the students, giving high fives and sharing in the excitement. The Hoboken performers, and hundreds of theatre students from neighboring schools who were also in attendance, erupted into cheers, creating a memorable night for all involved. The Hoboken production featured more than 100 students, which included students on rigged harnesses to convey flying and digital scenic projections.

On the other side of the pond, Riverside School's production took place in March. Riverside's performance was in a more intimate space, utilizing stage platforms in the school's cafeteria, and used classic theatre techniques to create magical effects. This production was particularly notable, as approximately 50% of the cast were first-time participants in the school's theatre, drawn by the opportunity to engage with such a significant title.

Both schools sold out their runs and received standing ovations, a testament to the hard work and passion of the students and staff involved. These productions not only entertained but also demonstrated the power of theater in education, regardless of the level of resources available.

"Broadway Licensing Global could not be prouder of the achievements of both Hoboken High School and Riverside School," said Ted Chapin, Interim Chief Executive Officer at BLG. "These productions are vital in our learning process, ensuring that any school, no matter its resources or budget, can and will successfully stage this show. We are eager to take what we've learned and assist other schools in future productions."

For more details or to license the title for production, visit: www.licensecursedchild.com.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo with a North American tour launching in Chicago in September 2024. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stage Rights, abd Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin & Danielle Colletti | Account Directors, Interdependence |

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global