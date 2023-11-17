Broadway Licensing Global Introduces Competition for Schools to Produce Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School Edition Productions in Their State

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubling-down on its purpose to make everyone a theatre person, Broadway Licensing Global announces a nationwide fun-filled campaign for theatre teachers and administrators to make the case for why their educational theatre program should be granted the opportunity to be first school in their state to produce the official High School Edition of the global phenomenon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. All official version productions will follow any developmental pilot productions of the show, scheduled to take place in early 2024.

(l-r) Imani Jade Powers as Delphi Diggory, Erik C. Peterson as Scorpius Malfoy and Joel Meyers as Albus Potter. Photo by Matthew Murphy. (PRNewsfoto/Broadway Licensing Group)

The aptly entitled competition, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School Edition: Wands at the Ready" will enable one high school in participating U.S. states and/or territories to be the first high school in their region to produce the production. Applications are open from November 17 until December 15, 2023.

As previously reported, BLG is now in development with the show's original creative team, including playwright Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, and with sign-off by J.K. Rowling, to adapt the script for high school and secondary school theatres, including a new, shorter runtime, as well as new creative techniques to convert the highly technical wizardry of the original production into magic and spells that schools can achieve with no matter their budget sizes and socioeconomic backgrounds.

According to competition guidelines, applying schools are asked to make the case for why their school and/or community is the most "magical" place to produce the U.S. state or territory debut of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" High School Edition. Schools selected to be first to license the show are asked to present their productions of the between October 15 and November 10, 2024.

"High schools should think of "magical" as demonstrating how their school or drama program shows a passion for commitment to the arts, student inclusion and diversity, and ways they plan to promote the production within their communities," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG.

Any school that is selected and accepts the opportunity to be the first in their state or territory to produce the show is still required to pay any required royalties and production package fees to license the show. Full competition guidelines for how to apply are available at: www.broadwaylicensing.com/wands-at-the-ready.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stage Rights) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 38 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin & Danielle Colletti | Account Directors, Interdependence | [email protected]

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global