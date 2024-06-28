Broadway Licensing Global Partners with Terrence McNally Foundation for New Cover Designs to Combat Anti-LGBTQIA+ Legislation

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global, the foremost worldwide publisher of thousands of classic American and British plays and musicals, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Terrence McNally Foundation. In celebration of Pride Month this June, BLG and the McNally Foundation have commissioned five LGBTQIA+-identifying artists to create new cover designs for five of Terrence McNally's renowned works represented by Dramatists Play Service, an imprint of BLG.

Created by Terrence McNally, the Foundation supports bold new voices in the American theatre, and also LGBTQ+ causes, as McNally did throughout his life.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Terrence McNally Foundation to honor the legacy of such a remarkable playwright and remarkable man," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer for BLG. "McNally's work has touched countless lives, and through this initiative, we hope to continue his mission of promoting acceptance and equality."

McNally, known for his preeminent contributions to theatre and as a trailblazing gay playwright, has left an indelible mark on the world of drama. The Terrence McNally Foundation, established to honor his legacy, has been utilizing the royalties from McNally's book sales and play licenses to combat the surge of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation being introduced across the United States.

"Terrence McNally wrote and lived boldly, and as an out gay artist, he created fearlessly and fought against the shame and stigma so often used to silence the LGBTQIA+ community," says Kyle Nesbit, Product Marketing Manager for BLG, who initiated and is managing the design process for the partnership. "Now is the perfect time to spotlight, read, and stage McNally's works, whose characters and stories are expertly drawn and deeply human."

The new cover designs will showcase the unique perspectives and talents of the commissioned artists. These refreshed editions of McNally's plays will be available for purchase in July, with proceeds contributing to the Foundation's ongoing efforts to promote equality and combat discrimination.

"The Terrence McNally Foundation is committed to ensuring that the causes Terrence spent his life fighting for continue to receive support from his work for generations to come," says Executive Director of the McNally Foundation, Santino DeAngelo. "We are proud to partner with BLG on this initiative, which so beautifully honors McNally's legacy and the spirit of Pride by amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and celebrating the incredible creativity of our community."

For more information about how to support the Terrence McNally Foundation, please, visit: www.terrencemcnallyfoundation.org.

