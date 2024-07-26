Broadway Licensing Global Strengthens Leadership with Former Paramount Exec and Strategic Promotions

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global, the world's fastest-growing theatrical licensing company, announces several key appointments and promotions to support its sustained growth, including the opening of a new London office in early 2024. These strategic moves include the addition of a former Paramount Global executive, two new key hires, and an executive-level promotion, all aimed at enhancing BLG's industry presence and operational excellence.

"We are excited to welcome such exceptional talent to Broadway Licensing Global," said Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "The expertise and leadership of Stewart Frey, Marco Gentili, Sarabeth Grossman, and Leah Barker will be pivotal in driving our continued growth and innovation. Their collective experience and vision will significantly enhance our capabilities and industry impact."

Executive Hires :

Stewart Frey, Vice President, Head of Technology

Stewart Frey joins BLG with over 17 years at Paramount Global, where he led strategic transformation initiatives. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Streaming Technology Solutions at WWE, driving innovation in content distribution. Frey holds an MBA from Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Marco Gentili, Vice President, Human Resources

Marco brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, performance coaching, and Human Resources technology. His impressive career includes leading the US & UK HR department at Alpha FMC – AWM / Axxsys and contributing his expertise to Lightbox OOH Video Network, Gilbert, and LaSalle Capital. Gentili earned a BS in Economics from the University of Florence and an MBA from Adelphi University.

Senior Hire :

Sarabeth Grossman, Director of Artistic Services

Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning producer, Sarahbeth Grossman, has joined BLG as Director of Artistic Services to maintain and develop author relationships, and support the professional development of theatrical authors. Grossman served as Co-Producer for Indecent, An American in Paris, Come From Away, Ann and Dames at Sea on Broadway and/or the West End and was Producer of The Irish Curse Off-Broadway. She joins BLG after six seasons as the Artistic Producer at Dallas Theater Center.

Executive Promotion :

Leah Barker, Vice President of Music and Publications

Leah Barker has been promoted from Director to Vice President. She oversees the publication of more than 100 plays and musicals a year, across BLG's imprints and manages a back catalogue of over 8,000 titles. Under Barker's leadership in recent months, the publications department has increased its output by 150 percent. Barker has been with the company since 2015, when she joined Dramatists Play Service as an editor, and is a New York Times Critic's Pick playwright.

Moves Around the Office

Other staff updates include, but are not limited to, the hire of a new Manager of Music and Materials, Nick Wilder. Wilder will report to Barker. In addition, Manager of Publications and Marketing Strategy, Kyle Nesbit, and Retail Associate, Sabrina Burk, will also report to Barker in a move to broaden her existing team for the purpose of globally expanding retail and trade edition sales.

BLG its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is a global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Stephen King, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Elvis Presley, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, the Beatles, the Bee-Gees, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

