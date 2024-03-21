BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL TO REPRESENT ALL WORKS OF JOHN LEGUIZAMO, IN LANDMARK AGREEMENT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global (BLG) announces the acquisition of all critically acclaimed works by playwright, and actor, John Leguizamo.

Titles include Mambo Mouth, Spic-o-rama, Freak, Sexaholix… A Love Story, Ghetto Klown, and Latin History for Morons. In a landmark arrangement, all Leguizamo works will be represented by one licensing company.

Leguizamo was honored with a Special Tony Award® in 2018.

Hailing from Bogotá, Colombia, and shaped by the vibrant energy of New York City, John Leguizamo stands out as a prominent and prolific figure in both stage and screen realms in contemporary times. With a career spanning more than 150 films and television appearances, Leguizamo has also demonstrated his versatility by writing and performing on Broadway. He earned four Tony Award® nominations for his works Freak (1998), Sexaholix… (2002), and Latin History for Morons (2018). In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Leguizamo was honored with a Special Tony Award® in 2018.

The Emmy® Award winning actor is currently hosting and is in production on season two of the critically acclaimed MSNBC show, Leguizamo Does America, and last appeared on the Amazon series, The Power, based on The New York Times bestseller, alongside actress, Toni Collette. He next stars in the title role of Bob Trevino Likes, opposite Barbie Ferreira, for director Tracie Laymon, which is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March.

"I'm so excited about this collection, to have all my work finally under one roof, because it took me such a fight to get my work produced in the first place," says Leguizamo. By the time he turned 17, he was reading only plays, which, says Leguizamo, "gave me solace. It gave me poetry." Leguizamo also emphasizes how solo works of stage legends like Lily Tomlin and Whoopi Goldberg inspired him. "It opened up my whole world, and I've been so fortunate to be able to call myself a playwright."

All Leguizamo's titles will join the prestigious BLG imprint, Dramatists Play Service (DPS), which features other celebrated playwrights, including plays by Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel. By removing suggestive language and situations, and allowing for flexible casting, Leguizamo is also adapting many of his shows into high school editions.

"To join this prestigious organization at the same time we get to announce the new arrangement with John is a special privilege," says Ted Chapin, Interim CEO of BLG. "His body of work is iconic, timeless, and hilarious. His enthusiasm to adapt his plays for high school students, so they can access the sheer joy and the possibilities of embodying his spectrum of characters, is yet another indication of his status as a true cultural icon. Welcome, John, to the BLG family."

