BROADWAY ON DEMAND LICENSES AUSTRALIA THEATRE LIVE CATALOGUE, PLUS A NEW RELEASE, WHERE ELEPHANTS WEEP

News provided by

Broadway Licensing Global

15 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway on Demand, one of the leading theatrical streaming platforms worldwide, announces a strategic licensing deal to represent the catalogue of Australian Theatre Live. Based in Sydney, ATL is Australia's only digital theatre company. In addition, BOD welcomes Where Elephants Weep, a modern classic Cambodian American rock opera, with music by Him Sophy and book by Catherine Filloux, and inspired by an original concept by John Burt.

Established in 2020, BOD scaled to global prominence within its first year, featuring more than 1,000 live theatrical productions. BOD also launched Broadway Access, a Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) package featuring more than 40 original series and 100 Broadway icons, including Julie Taymor, David Byrne, and Andre de Shields. In 2021, BOD was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for its original series Broadway Master Class. Nearly twelve months later, in 2022, BOD was the first-to-market with a Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channel, accessible to more than 50 million homes worldwide.

"Broadway on Demand continues to see a rise in international viewership, due in large part to our commitment to identifying high-calibre, live and on-demand productions that deliver meaningful value to our audience," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of Broadway Licensing Global, the parent company to BOD. According to BOD, the company's revenue has surged by more than 700% since 2020, due to global deal making and distribution partnerships.

Says BLG Senior Vice President, Jeffery Keilholtz, who brokered the deal with ATL, the five-year, worldwide distribution agreement with BOD features 25 titles and more than 80 actors, with works spanning theatre, music, and dance. The ATL deal highlights a trend which has seen the Australian stage launch many current popular Aussie actors across both stage and screen, including Hugh Jackman and Sarah Snook.

Where Elephants Weep received a triumphant sold-out run in 2008, with its success making international news. From 1974-1979, under Cambodian dictator Pol Pot, two million lives were lost, in a devastating genocide, including 90% of Cambodia's artists. Where Elephants Weep features both native cast members who were survivors of the Cambodian slaughter and Broadway veterans.

Learn more: www.broadwayondemand.com

ABOUT BROADWAY ON DEMAND

Broadway on Demand is an Emmy Award® nominated streaming platform, offering marquee theatrical content, interactive events, and original programming. BOD features hundreds of titles distributed through TVOD, SVOD and FAST programming models, and is an official imprint of Broadway Licensing Global.

MEDIA CONTACT
Public Relations at Interdependence | [email protected]

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global

