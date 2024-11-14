BROADWAY ON DEMAND TO DISTRIBUTE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED THEATRE PRODUCTIONS, TRIPPING ON LIFE AND THE BENCH

Tripping on Life, written and performed by the Emmy Award-winning actress and writer, Lin Shaye, is an autobiographical one-woman show that takes viewers on an emotional journey through resilience, healing, and the profound moments that define personal growth. The production was lauded for its "heart, humor, and a gentle touch" by Talkin' Broadway. The show was played to sold out audiences as part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Hudson Theatre, in Los Angeles, and was the recipient of the Hollywood Encore Producer's Award.

Tripping on Life went on to have a successful Off-Broadway run at Theatre Row in New York City. The show was executive produced by Robert Shaye and produced by Gina Rugolo Judd and Robert Galinsky. "Laughing, crying, and truth-telling with a room full of strangers, all of us remembering our own life changing moments of growth (was an) experience of a lifetime," recalls Shaye.

The Bench, written and performed by Robert Galinsky, is a critically acclaimed solo show that dives into the overlooked narratives of homelessness in urban America. The Off-Broadway run was directed by Jay O. Sanders, the "on the street" production was directed by Tyler Milliron, and the entire production Executive Produced by Terry Schnuck.

This Broadway on Demand production The Bench features a vibrant blend of scenes captured along NYC's East River and on stage, combining urban grit with Off-Broadway flair, seamlessly weaving together cinematic and live elements into a compelling experience. Galinsky's dynamic portrayal of multiple characters, inspired by real people and true stories, reveals an eye-opening tapestry of struggle, hope, and humanity. The New Haven Independent praises the shows' socially relevant content, exclaiming, "Galinsky's street dwellers speak in their own voices, and their voices ring true."

"The Bench is a crucial next chapter in understanding the roots of our societal challenges and collective history, exploring the lives of our unhoused neighbors, mental health, community dynamics, economic structures, and our shared future," says Galinsky. "It aims to continue the conversation about how we treat one another, fostering compassionate dialogue about the most vulnerable in our society. After successful runs Off-Broadway in New York and Los Angeles, I am thrilled to bring The Bench to Broadway on Demand's global audience."

Since its establishment in 2020, BOD has gained worldwide recognition, presenting thousands of live theatrical productions and a robust catalog of captures, including West End and Broadway hits Bandstand and Kinky Boots. The platform gained recognition for its original subscription service, Broadway Access, which featured more than 40 original series and 100 icons of Broadway, including Julie Taymor and Andre de Shields.

In 2021, BOD's original series Broadway Master Class received a Daytime Emmy nomination. By 2022, BOD led the industry by launching the first Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel, reaching over 50 million homes. Broadway on Demand is the streaming imprint of Broadway Licensing Global.

Learn more at: broadwayondemand.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway on Demand is an Emmy Award® nominated streaming platform, offering marquee theatrical content, interactive events, and original programming. BOD features hundreds of titles distributed through TVOD, SVOD and FAST programming models, and is an official imprint of Broadway Licensing Global.

MEDIA CONTACT

Public Relations at Interdependence | press@broadwaylicensing.com

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global