Broadway Podcast Network And Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Present ISOLATED INCIDENTS Audio Dramas By BIPOC & Queer Playwrights About Essential Workers And Universal Struggles
Aug 06, 2021, 10:54 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Rocco Productions, and the Broadway Podcast Network, present ISOLATED INCIDENTS a six-part audio drama series by award-winning playwrights Pascale Florestal, Nick Kaidoo, Laura Neill, Hayley Spivey, and Jaymes Sanchez, and directed by Jade King Carroll and Nicole A. Watson. Available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/IsolatedIncidents on the BPN APP, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
ISOLATED INCIDENTS follows five essential workers and their families as they grapple with anxiety and the need for honesty--and how race impacts every interaction and decision made. Maybe all those isolated incidents aren't so isolated after all. Specific to 2020 and universal, the podcast looks at how a public health crisis exposes the things that were always there. This majority-BIPOC majority-queer collective of writers capture stories that center the invisible front line - workers who are essential inside of the pandemic, and the lives they lead behind the job. The stories that don't make the headlines but are just as important.
"ISOLATED INCIDENTS is an in-depth journey into the ways people grapple with racist micro-aggressions in the midst of the pandemic. It reflects and refracts the complex humanity of so many lives during this emotionally charged time," says Rattlestick Artistic Director Daniella Topol. "Anyone who cares about better understanding the ways in which racism impacts our everyday lives needs to listen to these stories."
Sound designed by Twi McCallum, co-composed by Brian Qujiada and Marvin Qujiada.
https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/isolated-incidents/
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick has a deep commitment to producing fierce works, in partnership with community organizations, that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture.
Rattlestick produces mainstage productions; creates artistic development opportunities for artists to hone their craft; and provides opportunities for artists to engage with innovative work through residencies, fellowships, and special performances.
Broadway Podcast Network is the premiere digital destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com
