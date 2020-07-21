Broadway Star & Theatrical Performer Tony Vincent Reinvents His Personalized Masterclass Training Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-talented recording artist and accomplished Broadway star Tony Vincent, who leads Nashville's PCG Theatrical for young and aspiring musical theatre performers, has transformed his Masterclass training program to adapt to social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What was once an intensive face-to-face program in Nashville has now evolved into an equally interactive, ZOOM-based live-stream experience, enabling Vincent the ability to personally work with ambitious young performers from around the world. Vincent, along with his fellow veteran Broadway production team in both New York City and Nashville, are breaking new ground in the entertainment industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with the development of their online masterclass training model.

"Our entire team of providers has shifted to custom, online training of tomorrow's Broadway talent," Vincent said. "We are now able to coach our students without the need for travel to Nashville, and they're receiving the same personalized curriculum that they would get while in the same room with us."

For over 20 years Tony Vincent has starred in multiple Broadway theatrical hit productions such as Rocktopia (lead vocalist), RENT (as Mark / Roger), Green Day's American Idiot (as St. Jimmy) and Andrew Lloyd Webber's revival of Jesus Christ Superstar (as Judas). Vincent also performed in Queen's We Will Rock You (as Galileo Figaro) on London's West End, and has even fronted with the surviving members of Queen on several occasions, most notably his epic performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" for Queen Elizabeth II's "Golden Jubilee" for more than 1 million fans surrounding Buckingham Palace, and televised to 300 million worldwide.

When Tony Vincent isn't on Broadway, he's recording his own songs or producing other aspiring artists. After more than 20 years in NYC, Vincent relocated to Nashville to launch PCG Theatrical, where he leads a team of experienced Broadway choreographers, vocal coaches and acting instructors, where they transform aspiring musical and theater students into full-fledged theatrical performers.

"I have always loved working with young musical theater talent," said Vincent. "My masterclass musical theater training program is literally customized for each talent. In person— and now online— myself and my team of expert coaches will arm our clients with every skill they need to become successful in the world of professional musical theatre."

About Tony Vincent:

From a young age Vincent was exposed to the music of The Beatles, Depeche Mode, New Order and David Bowie. While attending university, Vincent recorded a five-song EP, which led to a recording contract with EMI records. The two solo albums (Tony Vincent, One Deed) followed producing six #1 Billboard radio hits.

In 1998 Vincent took a detour into the world of rock-based theater, joining the Broadway cast of RENT. He also starred in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar, Queen's smash hit We Will Rock You, Green Day's American Idiot, and was a finalist on NBC's The Voice.

Today, Vincent continues to write and record, along with leading PCG Theatrical in Nashville, developing young aspiring musical theatre performers. Visit PCGTheatrical.com for more information.

