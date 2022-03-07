Broadway Stars Raise Their Voices for Medically Fragile Kids

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway performers have truly experienced the power of music to change lives. That's why 10 talented performers are coming together for the 2nd edition of the UKC Broadway Cabaret, a virtual fundraising event for the Ukulele Kids Club (UKC), a nonprofit that supports music therapy for medically fragile kids around the world. Featuring performances by Nik Walker, from Hamilton on Broadway and Tally Sessions from Company, along with Jerusha Cavazos, Stephanie Jae Park, Chris Rice-Thomson, Clay Rice-Thomson, Cherry Torres, Chris Medlin, Tyler Conroy and Joshua Turchin.

UKC Broadway Cabaret Flyer, featuring performers from Hamilton, Company, and more. A Wicked Ukulele, signed by the cast of Wicked on Broadway

Hosted by Abby Jaros, UKC Broadway will highlight how music is able to get us through difficult times. For the kids in the Ukulele Kids Club, this message is of utmost importance. The UKC mission is to support medically fragile children by giving them a ukulele to use in their music therapy sessions and to take home. Once the kids go home, they can log-in to UKC AT HOME program to learn how music can become a wellness practice.

"Music Therapy and the ukulele changed my life! I used to play it during my blood infusions," said Celine Jose, a young girl diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia who received her first ukulele through the UKC. "It allowed me to cope with my disease in a very real way and I still play it all the time". Now in college, Celine is happy to share her story at UKC Broadway to share with other kids and youth how music can help them deal with their medical needs.

As an added bonus, UKC Broadway will feature a one-of-a-kind Wicked Ukulele giveaway. Hand painted by ukulele artist Gemini Pearl and signed by the cast of Wicked on Broadway, this special ukulele will go home with one lucky winner, announced during the show on April 7th at 7pm EDT.

To purchase tickets please visit: theukc.org/broadway

About the Ukulele Kids Club, Inc.

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a nonprofit organization based in Lakeland, Florida. Since its founding, the UKC has supported the healthcare of nearly 12,000 children through music, music therapy and donations of its signature instrument, the ukulele. The UKC works with more than 250 hospital-based music therapy programs in the U.S.A and internationally. The UKC Broadway cabaret is sponsored in part by Euclid Laboratories, Enya Music USA and Ohana Ukuleles.

