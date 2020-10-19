NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tony voting season gets under way, a new troupe of Broadway artists has formed to encourage Americans to vote. This company of professionals has produced a vibrant, engaging video called Make a Plan to Vote ( https://bit.ly/VoteBroadway ) with the simple premise that, despite the challenges of 2020, we can all enjoy voting this year. Set to the score of Irving Berlin's "Puttin' on the Ritz," this two-minute video will have voters humming all the way to the polls! The goal is to inspire, motivate, and entertain people so that they take the time and make a plan to vote between now and November 3rd, regardless of party affiliation.

Broadway Steps Up to Urge Audiences To Vote

The team of Broadway talent is headed by Deborah Grausman (voice of Smartie on Sesame Street) acting as Producer/Director/Lyricist. Satomi Hofmann (The Phantom of the Opera) served as Music Director, Scott Leiendecker (Tommy Tune: Steps in Time) as Choreographer, and Broadway hopeful Meghan Wilmott edited the final cut.

"The inspiration to create a piece of work that would brighten someone's day—and entice them to the polls—dawned on me one morning; the lyrics just came pouring out," said Deborah Grausman. "Like many actors in the Broadway community, I've been making parody videos during quarantine—both to entertain and to convey important messages, like wearing a mask. This time, I prevailed upon my vastly talented colleagues to help make my vision a reality. The Broadway community is known for its robust spirit and though theaters remain dark, our commitment to entertaining and using our voices continues. Our hope is to engage and inspire people—on both sides of the aisle—to vote."

The video features a wide array of veterans and rising stars who have performed in the pantheon of Broadway musicals including Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prom, West Side Story and many more. Singing and tapping their feet, the cast includes Carolyn Berliner, Lamont Brown, Gabi Campo, Alex Drost, Kearran Giovanni, Deborah Grausman, Tamar Greene, Satomi Hofmann, Lauren Jelencovich, Lesley M. Klose, Josh Lamon, Scott T. Leiendecker, Lucy Panush, Martavius Parrish, Felicity Stiverson, Rena Strober, Violet Tinnirello, Jared Trudeau, Emily Smyth Vartanian, and Meghan Wilmott.

YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/VoteBroadway

