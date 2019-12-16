Broadway Tech Accelerator -- Cohort Two

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BROADWAY TECH ACCELERATOR/BROADWAY TECH, the new start-up accelerator venture established by The Shubert Organization and IT Mentors, announces the second cohort of the program, accepting applications through December 20th, 2019. All technology platforms focused on entering the live entertainment market are encouraged to apply.



The program helps entrepreneurs access the tools they need to fast-track their early-stage technology businesses, and is designed to foster long-term innovation in the live entertainment sector. Broadway Tech launches its second cohort directly after a successful completion of Cohort One in September, 2019. Alumni of the program include Parallux and True Tickets.

BROADWAY TECH works with founders to enhance, refine and accelerate their progress in infrastructure, product development, market fit, customer/client acquisition, scalability, profitability, as well as providing strategies to attract follow-on capital infusion.

BROADWAY TECH combines the theatre business experience of Broadway's Shubert Organization with the unique technology development and training assets of IT Mentors. Supplemented by a network of top-executives and professionals in the entertainment space, Broadway Tech provides participants with a comprehensive view and understanding of the live entertainment business landscape.

BROADWAY TECH APPLICATIONS should be submitted at www.bwayaccelerator.com. The submission deadline for the first cohort is December 20, 2019.

BROADWAY TECH ACCELERATOR will launch the second cohort on February 3rd, 2020 and will culminate on May 14th, 2020 with a demo day. Four of the most promising participants will be chosen from the pool of applicants to participate in the program. BROADWAY TECH is structured to make a cash investment in each company, providing infrastructure and in-kind support, in exchange for an equity stake in the business. Additionally, BROADWAY TECH has developed a three-month curriculum and mentorship program for participants aimed at five main goals:

Hone the product and market fit. Refine the brand. Develop a network for fundraising and client acquisition. Create a real-world pilot program developed in a Broadway sandbox environment, working within the professional theatre industry, exploring marketing database and technology systems. Develop an effective pitch to market the product.

The Application Submission Period for the second cohort is live through December 20th, 2019. For more information about BROADWAY TECH ACCELERATOR, please visit www.techaccelerator.broadway.

BROADWAY TECH ACCELERATOR

Background Information:

The Shubert Organization owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres and six Off-Broadway venues. Under the leadership of Philip J. Smith, Chairman/Co-CEO and Robert E. Wankel, President/Co-CEO, the company has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals, including 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'The Band's Visit.' Shubert Ticketing operates Telecharge.com, a leading provider of ticketing services on Broadway and in entertainment markets nationally. The Shubert Organization has been in the forefront of the American Theatre for more than a century. For more information visit shubert.nyc

IT Mentors works to develop and deliver technical training and architecture solutions of every scale imaginable to financial, technology and entertainment giants worldwide. Using their customized experiential training model. IT Mentors places human ingenuity at the center led by their mission of Mind over Software. Collaboration and iterative problem solving guides students and organizations through end-to-end technology projects, helping them learn how to become successful team members as technology platforms rapidly evolve. For more information visit itmentors.com

