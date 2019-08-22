Broadway Tech Accelerator Launches First Cohort

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Tech Accelerator announces the participants for in the pilot cohort of BTA – Parallux and True Tickets.

On April 1, 2019, applications opened for the inaugural cohort of Broadway Tech Accelerator (BTA) – a new boutique startup accelerator designed to foster innovation in the live entertainment sector. With support from its principal investors – The Shubert Organization, IT Mentors and Exponential Creativity Ventures – BTA helps founding teams accelerate their businesses into client acquisition and follow-on investment.

The BTA program provides mentor support, financial investment, a robust curriculum and live sandbox environment for proof-of-concept (POC) implementations.

THE BTA TEAM AND MENTORS SELECTED TWO STARTUPS TO PARTICIPATE IN A HIGHLY CUSTOMIZED FIRST COHORT.

TRUE TICKETS

True Tickets is a secure mobile ticketing service enabled by the IBM Blockchain. The business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, live entertainment, and sports to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons' experience. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

"Ticketing is the most challenging part of live events for both venues and patrons," said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO of True Tickets. "Joining the Broadway Tech Accelerator gives us the strategic opportunity to partner with arguably the largest and most well-known ticketing platform on Broadway. But this partnership goes further -- we also now have access to a broad set of industry veterans who have seen the problems in ticketing first-hand, and can help us accelerate our progress for mutual success."

PARALLUX

Parallux delivers world class immersive experiences to mass audiences. Working at the intersection of art, technology, and entertainment, Parallux helps people experience breathtaking new worlds together in a powerfully social and immersive way.

The company's core product is built on its technology, the Mass Audience Synchronization Solution (MASS). Using MASS, dozens of audience members are able to see and hear amazing content – as well as one another – from a unique point-of-view within a shared virtual environment. This fundamentally new kind of shared XR technology allows viewers to experience the action as they would when attending a live theater or concert event.

The team at Parallux is behind groundbreaking projects that strive to combine film, theater, and immersive entertainment. These include CAVE, which had its U.S. premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, and Mary and the Monster, which will be premiering later this year.

The Broadway Tech Accelerator team works with founders over the course of the 13-week program – and subsequent 3 to 6 month pilot programs – to strategically refine the businesses in specific areas crucial to the success of early-stage start-ups. Specifically, founders will accelerate their progress in infrastructure, product development, market fit, customer/client discovery, scalability, revenue generation, as well as providing strategies to attract follow-on capital infusion.

"We are thrilled to have two fantastic participants in our cohort focused on two huge points of focus for our industry," said Kyle Wright, Principal at BTA. "True Tickets provides a straightforward, efficient solution for growing consumer protection concerns, while Parallux will accelerate the inevitable intersection of technology, live entertainment and storytelling – it's an exciting time for the live entertainment ecosystem."

BROADWAY TECH ACCELERATOR DEMO DAY will take place on September 10, 2019 in New York City. For more information on attending Demo Day, please email contact@bwayaccelerator.com.

BROADWAY TECH ACCELERATOR

Managing Principals:

The Shubert Organization owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres and six Off-Broadway venues. Under the leadership of Philip J. Smith, Chairman/Co-CEO and Robert E. Wankel, President/Co-CEO, the company has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals, including the currently running hits, 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'The Band's Visit.' Shubert Ticketing operates Telecharge.com, a leading provider of ticketing services on Broadway and in entertainment markets nationally. The Shubert Organization has been in the forefront of the American Theatre for more than a century. For more information visit shubert.nyc

Exponential Creativity Ventures (ECV) is a fund investing in startups that invent technology to maximize humanity's creative potential. The firm is a spinoff from Fractured Atlas, a social enterprise SaaS platform profitably serving 1.5 million artists across North America, giving it a unique lens on this market and an extraordinary network for deal flow. ECV is currently exploring partnership opportunities with a network of leading institutions in the various industries where it invests. For more information visit www.exponentialcreativity.vc

IT Mentors works to develop and deliver technical training and architecture solutions of every scale imaginable to financial, technology and entertainment giants worldwide. Using their customized experiential training model. IT Mentors places human ingenuity at the center led by their mission of Mind over Software. Collaboration and iterative problem solving guides students and organizations through end-to-end technology projects, helping them learn how to become successful team members as technology platforms rapidly evolve. For more information visit itmentors.com

