Broadway's Justin Schuman Launches "Just Human Well Community" to Help Anyone Authentically Create Compelling Social Storytelling Through Purposeful Self Exploration

The Just Human Well Community aims to help members to learn how to human better -- 'human' as a verb.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway's Justin Schuman announces today the official opening of his exclusive online community, the Just Human Well Community (JHW Community). The community's subscription-based membership will feature educational content covering themes like storytelling, content creation, and personal branding to help members find their honest, authentic voice across social media platforms -- showing them how to human better.

Schuman, original cast member and swing of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, began his social media exploration while in his fifth-floor dressing room at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater. When his initial foray into social media felt uncomfortable and confined in a box, he eschewed all the "best practices" he'd previously heard spewed on social media, and leaned on his theater experience to help navigate this social storytelling.

As he experimented with getting out of the box and showing up as his authentic self on social media, two things happened: his personal sense of self and his social media following BOTH started to grow. When he started connecting with other curious, interested individuals and creators, the seeds of the Just Human Well Community were planted.

The JHW Community is a judgment-free space facilitating conversation, interaction, and the sharing of experiences, stories, struggles, and wins. In the community, members will gain the skills of storytelling, content creation, personal branding, and entrepreneurship, and learn how to use them more to more fully inhabit their real lives.

Schuman believes, "Anyone with a story is a creator, and everyone has a story. This isn't just a community for people with thriving social media accounts. Nor is it a community dedicated to helping its members grow their followings, it's a place for individuals to come together to learn how to just human well."

The JHW Community opens with a waitlist of over 700 eager members, many of whom were attracted by Schuman's TEDx Talk (The Practice of Being Yourself) , and others from the 10 million views #JustinSchuman has received on social media. The Community is illustrative of how eager creators are to show up in an honest way for their audiences, and how eager people are to actually human better.

Schuman adds that "The JHW Community is a place where anyone who feels like they need help being themselves loudly and sharing their story authentically can practice surrounded by supportive, like-minded individuals on the same journey."

About Justin Schuman

Schuman is a passionate multi-hyphenate, an entrepreneur, and an original cast member of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. He's a content creator and authenticity strategist with a diverse roster of clients and a following of over 200,000 across multiple social platforms. In the last year alone, he has grown his personal coaching client roster of CEOs, founders, creatives, and major content creators and influencers to over 200. He was the final speaker at this year's TEDx Broadway, and has a forthcoming podcast which will debut early 2023.

He works daily to create a world where people feel empowered to live their loudest, most authentic lives and truly human well.

Information about the Just Human Well Community can be found at justhumanwell.com. Justin Schuman is on Tiktok, Instagram , Twitter , Facebook, Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

