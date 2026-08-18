Broadwing Capital Fund I LP exceeds target and hard cap, supports emerging manager's hands-on strategy for building lower middle market manufacturing and services platforms

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadwing Capital Management LLC ("Broadwing"), the Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in lower middle market manufacturing and services investments, today announced the final close of Broadwing Capital Fund I LP ("Fund I") with $440 million in total capital commitments. The general partner and affiliates made significant incremental commitments to a parallel fund that invests pro rata with Fund I.

Broadwing Capital Closes Oversubscribed Inaugural Fund at $440 Million

Fund I exceeded its $350 million target and was oversubscribed following strong demand for an operationally active, deeply experienced emerging manager from a diverse group of institutional investors, including pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and funds of funds, as well as family offices and RIAs.

Founded in 2022 by long-time private equity investors Eliot Kerlin and Andrew Boisseau, Broadwing invests in domestic founder-, family- and operator-owned manufacturing and services companies. The firm partners with businesses that demonstrate opportunities for organic and acquisition growth and operational improvement. Broadwing utilizes its proprietary Broadwing Flight Path℠ and Broadwing Capital Playbook™ to identify opportunities, underwrite investments, and accelerate value creation at portfolio companies throughout the partnership period.

"We're on a mission-driven journey to build the most trusted and transformative private equity firm in the lower middle market, and Fund I reflects the confidence our investors have placed in our team, our strategy and our track record," said Eliot Kerlin, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Broadwing. "I'm both humbled and energized by investor response that exceeded our expectations. Our incredible team is excited about how Fund I will enable our expansion as we thoughtfully scale niche platforms into market leaders through hands-on operational support that enhances companies, cultures, and communities."

"A generational wave of businesses is on the precipice of changing hands, and we started Broadwing to give founders and investors a path to make the most of this opportunity," said Andrew Boisseau, Co-Founder and Partner of Broadwing. "Many firms talk about operational partnership, but we purpose-built our model around it, with a Resource Group that equips and enables management teams to drive sustainable growth. Fund I gives us the capital to do that across six platform investments today, with more to come."

Broadwing expects to continue pursuing platform investments and add-on acquisitions across its core areas of focus.

Raymond James Private Capital Advisory served as the exclusive placement agent for Fund I. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel.

About Broadwing

Broadwing is a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in lower middle market manufacturing and services investments. The firm thoughtfully scales niche platforms into market leaders through hands-on operational support that enhances companies, cultures, and communities. Broadwing is known for its founder-friendly approach, experienced team of resource partners, and a values-driven commitment to long-term growth. Since its founding in 2022 by two long-time private equity investors, Broadwing has raised over $730 million of committed capital and closed 26 acquisitions.

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SOURCE Broadwing Capital