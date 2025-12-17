DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadwing Capital, the Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in the lower middle-market manufacturing and services sectors, today announced its acquisition of CloudScale365, the first investment in its new IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) platform. CloudScale365 is a leading provider of managed IT, cloud, hosting, and security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

Broadwing Capital Launches IT Managed Services Platform with CloudScale365 Acquisition

CloudScale365 brings a strong foundation as the initial investment in this platform, with a scalable sales engine, longstanding customer relationships, and deep vertical knowledge across financial services, healthcare, legal, and other sectors. The company delivers fully managed and co-managed IT, cloud and infrastructure security, and Microsoft solutions to its clients. Support teams are located across nine regional locations in the United States, providing 24-hour support, seven days a week.

"As we evaluated the IT MSP market and developed our thesis around the industry, it became increasingly clear there was significant addressable whitespace in this highly fragmented industry," said Eliot Kerlin, Jr., Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Broadwing Capital. "With a focus on SMBs and a strong history of growth, CloudScale365 is the ideal cornerstone investment and foundation of our MSP platform."

"CloudScale365 prides itself on our customized approach to each client's individualized IT needs, and I'm confident Broadwing Capital is the right partner to help continue our expansion as we build our national service offering," said Patrick Hannon, CloudScale365 Founder. "Broadwing Capital's proven track record of scaling companies is exactly what we need to further serve the growing needs and complexities of our clients."

After 11 years leading CloudScale365, Pat Hannon will transition to a consulting role, while the broader management team remains unchanged. Broadwing has named Bret Kidd Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years in IT services across public and PE-backed companies, Kidd has a proven track record of scaling platforms and building valuable companies.

"I'm honored to partner with Broadwing Capital as we continue to expand CloudScale365's reach and services to clients across the nation," said Bret Kidd, Chief Executive Officer of CloudScale365. "During this next chapter, we are focused on expanding our capabilities across three major pillars: advanced AI solutions, enhanced cybersecurity offerings, and continued investment in infrastructure and support."

About Broadwing Capital

Broadwing Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in the lower middle-market manufacturing and services sectors. The firm thoughtfully scales niche platforms into market leaders through hands-on operational support that enhances companies, cultures, and communities.

Broadwing is known for its founder-friendly approach, deeply embedded resource partners, and a values-driven commitment to long-term value creation. Its leadership team has decades of combined private equity value-creation experience, with direct involvement in over 70 middle-market transactions representing more than $900 million in equity.

To learn more, visit our website and follow on LinkedIn.

About CloudScale365, Inc.

CloudScale365 helps small and medium-sized organizations leverage the right technology to address key productivity, security, compliance, and support challenges while controlling costs. As a single-source IT partner, CloudScale365 takes the time to understand each organization's unique needs and requirements, developing customized, fully managed, or co-managed solutions that power critical applications. CloudScale365 enterprise solutions are backed by a knowledgeable support team that understands industry-specific demands - and the urgency required to meet them. To learn more, visit CloudScale365.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadwing Capital