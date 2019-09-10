Broan-NuTone and Vital Vio Introduce SurfaceShield™ to Alleviate Mold and Mildew Build-up in Bathrooms

HARTFORD, Wis., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathrooms are generally considered to be the nastiest rooms in our homes. Even with diligent cleaning, bacteria, mold and mildew continue to live on our toilets, sinks and showers. Today, Broan-NuTone® LLC, the largest provider of clean air products, in partnership with Vital Vio™, the pioneer in continuous disinfection with its patented LED germ-killing technology, introduced SurfaceShield™, a technology designed for hands-free disinfection of bathrooms, home offices, nurseries and home gyms. This technology is introduced as part of Broan-NuTone's enhanced home ventilation products to meet the needs of the modern-day homeowner.

"With SurfaceShield™ we are helping homeowners combat mold, mildew, bacteria and other air pollutants by disinfecting the room's surfaces and removing excess moisture and airborne impurities," said Edwin Bender, VP of Marketing Broan-NuTone LLC. "By partnering with Vital Vio, Broan-NuTone is making a major advancement in our mission to make the air in homes as fresh as the air outside."

Shower curtains, shower walls, toilet seats, door handles, faucets and sinks are unnecessary health hazards and great places for transmitting and accumulating germs. By preventing germs from lingering, Broan-NuTone's SurfaceShield™ technology works doubly hard by removing airborne pollutants from the room, while killing germs on surfaces. Built into the SurfaceShield™ technology is a new class of continuous disinfection technology using unique LEDs from Vital Vio, Inc. – lights that are deadly to bacteria, fungi and mold, but harmless to people, pets and plants. That technology is coupled with the powerful and quiet 80 CFM Roomside™ series bathroom ventilation fan to remove pollutants from the air in the room.

The air in homes can be up to 5 times more polluted than the air outside, according to the EPA. By eliminating those airborne pollutants, Broan-NuTone's Roomside™ series fans help every breath taken in the home be a fresh, healthy one. Designed for retrofit, remodel and replacement, the Broan® and NuTone® Roomside™ series 80 CFM fan features hassle-free installation from the room side, for spaces with no attic access.

The SnapFit Flange Kit, EzDuct™ connector and FoldAway™ mounting ears make it flexible to almost any installation challenge, especially for rooms on the first floor or basement floor of the home. Each carton comes complete with a precise template for accurate housing opening ceiling cut. The 80 CFM fan runs at a whisper quiet 0.8 sones, making it so quiet you'll hardly notice it's there while providing enough power to remove moisture and pollutants.

"Broan's introduction of Vital Vio's technology into its new line of fan products shows how the company is leading the industry in next-generation home solutions," said Colleen Costello, CEO and co-founder, Vital Vio, Inc. "The launch of this product introduces continuous disinfection technology into spaces known for mold and mildew. With this exciting new product, consumers are able to more effectively and efficiently keep their homes cleaner for themselves and their families. At Vital Vio, we look forward to continuing to offer innovative new tools for improved home care throughout the coming year."

The 80 CFM Roomside Fan with SurfaceShield™ technology will be available in January at select retailers and distributors across the country.

ABOUT BROAN® LLC and NuTone

Broan-NuTone® LLC is North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products including range hoods, ventilation fans, heater/fan/light combination units, balanced ventilation systems (IAQ), built-in heaters, and attic ventilators. NuTone®, a registered trademark of Broan-NuTone® LLC, manufactures and distributes residential built-in convenience products including door bells, central vacuum systems and ventilation fans. Broan-Nutone® LLC is proud to be an ENERGY STAR® partner of the year. For more information, visit http://www.broan.com/.

ABOUT VITAL VIO, INC.

Vital Vio®, is a health tech company and the market leader in Visible Light Disinfection® offerings to a variety of industries. The company's patented methods, including its proprietary White Light Disinfection®, apply the power of 405nm (non-UV) light to combat bacteria, fungi, yeasts and mold to provide groundbreaking tools and approaches to surface decontamination. Vital Vio surrounds their proprietary LED technology with the science and engineering expertise required to deliver continuous light disinfection for a cleaner world. For more information, visit www.vitalvio.com.

