BROC SHOT®, the World's First Broccoli Sprout Shot, Launches in the US

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative wellness brand, BROC SHOT, has launched in the US with its revolutionary line of broccoli sprout powder shots. Utilizing the planet's most powerful antioxidant, sulforaphane from within broccoli sprouts, these shots are a highly effective, efficient, and convenient solution for beauty, body, and brain.

Broccoli sprouts contain the highest amount of the active compound, sulforaphane, of any vegetable – 50-100x more than mature broccoli – and consumption in the form of powder is an effective and convenient format for powerful results. Sulforaphane is clinically proven to fight free radicals that cause cell damage and premature aging, detoxify the body from pollutants, stabilize and strengthen the gut barrier to enhance immunity and normalize bowels, and improve and support brain function.

"Sulforaphane offers personalized wellness benefits," said Dr. Tom Karagiannis, head of Epigenomic Medicine, University of Melbourne. "It doesn't just destroy free radicals, it switches on 200+ protective genes, biohacking the body to activate its own natural antioxidant defense system and giving your body exactly what it needs."

"The health and beauty benefits of broccoli sprouts are endless, and we are thrilled that BROC SHOT can make a healthier lifestyle more accessible and convenient," said BROC SHOT Co-founder, Benjamin Silver. "No more empty promises, messy powders, endless pills, or single benefit wellness shots. BROC SHOT is your essential, all-in-one, daily dose for beauty, body, and brain."

BROC SHOT differs from existing sulforaphane supplements as it is made from 100% whole broccoli sprout powder to yield 15mg of 100% natural sulforaphane (equal to 10 lbs. of raw broccoli). The shots come in a sleek, industry-first format with a patented dosing cap to ensure the highest efficacy. The cap keeps the powder separate from the filtered water, as the powder is activated, producing sulforaphane when combined with water and cannot be pre-mixed. To activate, you just push down the cap, shake, and take the shot.

"Most products on the market are extracts, which lack the active enzyme to effectively produce sulforaphane or they add synthetic sulforaphane," said Gracia Walker, Co-founder of BROC SHOT. "We make no compromises in our formula to ensure you will see and feel benefits in days, not weeks, not months – days, guaranteed."

BROC SHOT's packaging was sustainably designed based on the cradle-to-cradle philosophy, with the entire life cycle of the product in mind. In partnership with global recycling solution, Terracycle, BROC SHOT has built a seamless upcycling program that turns used bottles into long-use products, such as playground equipment and school desks. Each order includes a pre-paid shipping label to ensure that there is no cost and little effort for consumers to recycle the packaging, helping to keep the empties out of waterways and landfills. The bottles are also BPA-free and phthalate-free and have no foil seal to ensure complete recyclability.

BROC SHOT is available in three specially formulated flavors including: Original, Pineapple + Mint, and Ginger + Lime exclusively on Brocshot.com starting at $49.99 for a 10-pack ($4.99/shot) and $134 for a 30-pack ($4.49/shot). They also offer a risk-free monthly subscription model for 10% savings.

