Broccoli City Reveals 2020 Festival Lineup and Announces Its Return to the Nation's Capital for Eighth Annual Celebration of Music, Art and Culture

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broccoli City announced today, the official lineup for Broccoli City Festival 2020. The eighth annual edition of the organization's flagship music festival in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Campus on Saturday, May 9, 2020 featuring performances by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, Lucky Daye, IDK, and Soulection. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. EST, exclusively via www.BCFestival.com.

"As a black-owned, millennial-led festival, we take great pride in our ability to create safe and authentic spaces for the black community to gather and celebrate the beauty of our culture," said Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, Founders of Broccoli City Festival. "At a time like this, it's imperative for us to protect these spaces and encourage one another to make their voices heard, which is why our return to Washington, D.C. is so important. Not only does this move symbolize a return to WHERE we started, it's also symbolic of our return to the root of WHY we started -- to educate, equip and mobilize millennials to build thriving urban communities that sustain future generations."

Beyond the music, Broccoli City Festival attendees will experience an expanded festival footprint, improved entry lanes, enhanced brand activations, and more. New this year, Broccoli City has partnered with Crown Royal to provide fans with the Royal Experience Pass. In addition to special viewing areas and access to the all-new Royal Experience Lounge, pass holders will now have access to exclusive grooming services, sneaker cleaning, charging stations, private bars and more.

"We are excited to welcome Broccoli City Festival back to the District of Columbia to celebrate our culture and our values at the newly redeveloped RFK Campus," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is the capital of creativity, and as it is every summer, we expect that creativity will be on full display at Broccoli City."

General Admission tickets start at $79. Broccoli City will donate $.50 from each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation and its partner organizations in the D.C. Metropolitan areas. For more information on Broccoli City and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BCFestival.com.

About Broccoli City Lifestyle Group

Broccoli City is a leading social enterprise organization committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities that sustain future generations. Through an array of diverse programs and events, including the organization's flagship music festival, Broccoli City continues to create pathways to higher standards of sustainable living, environmental sustainability, economic opportunity, and access to high-quality food and shelter.

About Live Nation Urban

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music.

