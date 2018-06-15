Broccoli in coffee? Check, we've got that!

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of recent news that coffee with broccoli added was being researched and introduced in Australia, Brassica Protection Products LLC wants you to know that we have a great tasting line of Coffees with TrueBroc®, containing antioxidants from broccoli. "We were encouraged by the market interest of broccoli in coffee. We have worked closely with researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine here in Baltimore to bring the amazing health benefits of broccoli, without the taste, to consumers in our coffee and teas," said Tony Talalay, CEO, Brassica Protections Products LLC. TrueBroc® broccoli extract is made from broccoli especially grown for us in the US and is completely natural and standardized to deliver high and consistent levels of glucoraphanin, the long-lasting antioxidant from broccoli. Brassica® Coffee with TrueBroc® is available from our webstore [www.truebroc.com/shop] and other fine retailers.

(PRNewsfoto/Brassica Protection Products LLC)... (PRNewsfoto/Brassica Protection Products LLC)... (PRNewsfoto/Brassica Protection Products LLC)...

TrueBroc® Glucoraphanin

TrueBroc® is a natural source of glucoraphanin – a phytonutrient found in broccoli. Glucoraphanin is the precursor to sulforaphane, a natural inducer of Phase II detoxification enzymes. These enzymes support the body's detoxification pathways to help eliminate free radicals and environmental pollutants, triggering long-lasting antioxidant activity.

Brassica Protection Products LLC

Founded in 1997, Brassica Protection Products is an innovator in the research and development of nutritional ingredients derived from cruciferous vegetables, specifically broccoli. Brassica extracts its glucoraphanin from broccoli seeds and sells TrueBroc® for use in supplements, functional foods and beverages. "And if you like Tea as well as coffee, Brassica has a full line of gourmet teas with TrueBroc® broccoli extract included. For more information about Brassica Protection Products, visit www.brassica.com.

