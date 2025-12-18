Brock USA Celebrates Paragon Star Sports Complex as ASBA's Outstanding Multi-Field Facility of the Year

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brock USA is proud to celebrate the Paragon Star Sports Complex in Lee's Summit, Missouri, which has been named the Outstanding Multi-Field Facility of the Year by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA) . This prestigious national award recognizes exceptional achievement in sports facility design and construction, honoring projects that demonstrate best-in-class engineering, innovation, safety, and performance.

Paragon Star Sports Complex in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

The award-winning facility includes 10 FIFA-certified AstroTurf synthetic turf soccer fields installed with the Brock Safety System — a shock pad under the turf to deliver superior impact safety and a 100% organic infill in the turf to reduce field temperatures by up to 50 degrees and deliver playability and traction similar to natural grass.

"We promised the local community and the area's stakeholders that we would develop, build, and operate a best-in-class sports facility, " said Paragon Star Founder and CEO Flip Short. "In delivering on that promise, we assembled an outstanding design and construction team to create the sports and entertainment complex at Paragon Star. That investment in the team and in the product is providing and will continue to provide dividends far into the future. We are extremely appreciative of the recognition of our efforts by the ASBA."

Other features within the complex include extra wide concrete pedestrian zones, advanced Musco sports lighting, fencing, video scoreboards, a championship field with spectator seating for 1,200, and a modern press box. The owners chose to bypass installing the traditional permanent sports lines in the field, giving them flexibility to paint custom markings for the different sports.

"The owners of Paragon Star set the bar high from the beginning, seeking FIFA certification and specifying a turf system with exceptionally tight performance tolerances," said Dan Sawyer, founder and CEO of Brock USA. "Brock USA was able to meet and exceed these demands with its two key safety components — the shock pad to minimize risk related to field impacts and the 100% organic infill to reduce field temperatures and provide a playability much closer to natural grass."

A Showcase of Collaboration and Craftsmanship

Paragon Star Sports Complex , which was built in 2022, is the result of an exceptional partnership among leading firms in sports facility design and construction:

Designer: LAND3 Studio

LAND3 Studio Builder: Mid-America Sports Construction

Mid-America Sports Construction Turf: LigaTurf by AstroTurf

LigaTurf by AstroTurf Infill: BrockFILL by Brock USA

BrockFILL by Brock USA Performance/Pad Base: Brock ShockPad Series 17XL

Brock ShockPad Series 17XL Sports Lighting: Musco Lighting

Transforming the site into a world-class soccer complex required significant engineering. The land—originally wetlands—required collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, importation of 90,000 cubic yards of subgrade material, and relocation of 450,000 cubic yards of onsite soils to raise the elevation above the 100-year flood level.

About Brock USA

Brock USA is the leader in athlete-centric artificial turf systems, specializing in performance and safety-shock pads and sustainable infill technologies. With a mission to Protect the Player , Brock systems are installed at thousands of fields across North America, delivering safer, more resilient, and environmentally responsible playing surfaces for athletes of all ages.

About American Sports Builders Association

The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA) is a non-profit association comprised of designers, builders and suppliers in sports facility construction. The ASBA sponsors informative meetings, publishes a quarterly magazine, books and technical construction guidelines for athletic facilities, produces a mobile app containing diagrams of sports facilities and keeps its members aware of the latest developments in the industry.

