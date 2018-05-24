Add all the ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with an edible flower, Maraschino cherry or an ice cube embedded with dark fruit such as blackberries.

GIN KIR – The classic Kir, but better

2 parts Brockmans Gin

2 parts White wine

1 part Crème de Cassis

Add all the ingredients to a shaker with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a flute glass and garnish with a blueberry and a white grape.

FLORADORA (PASSIONATE) DAME – Served with passion

2 parts Brockmans Gin

0.5 part Passion fruit purée

1 Passion fruit

Cantaloupe melon

0.25 part agave

Ginger ale

Muddle 8-10 large pieces of Cantaloupe melon in a shaker, add the passion fruit puree, agave and gin and shake over ice. Strain into a highball glass with ice and top with ginger ale. Add the scooped out juice from 1 passion fruit with a few seeds and stir. Garnish with a thin wedge of melon.

Brockmans Gin was recently awarded Gold Medals in three prestigious international competitions including the inaugural Global Spirits Awards, the 2017 SIP awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards.

For more deliciously smooth Brockmans Gin Cocktail recipes, visit www.brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which is distilled in traditional copper stills, and balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Made in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brockmans-gin-debuts-the-new-classic-summer-cocktails-300654495.html

SOURCE Brockmans Gin