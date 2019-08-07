Brockmans Gin Unveils Autumn Cocktail Menu

"Brockmans is a distinct and contemporary reinterpretation of gin that is so smooth, it can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a range of seasonal cocktails perfect for those special autumn evenings and social occasions whether at home or out at a favorite local restaurant or bar," said Neil Everitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Brockmans Gin. "Our signature seasonal recipes were developed to highlight the combination of traditional gin aromas, bitter-sweet orange peel, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries found in our gin." Brockmans 2019 autumn lineup includes delicious cocktail recipes that can be served up and enjoyed throughout the season."

Autumn Reviver – Warm notes with a brisk edge

1 2/3 oz. Brockmans Gin

2/3 oz. Lillet Blanc

2/3 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Ginger Syrup

1/3 oz. Orange Liqueur

Slice of Dehydrated Orange Studded with Cloves

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the first five ingredients and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a clove-studded orange slice.

Blackberry Sling – Deep, dark refreshment

1 2/3 oz. Brockmans Gin

10 Fresh Blackberries

Sprig of Fresh Rosemary

1 2/3 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

2/3 oz. Simple Syrup

Soda Water Chilled

Muddle the fresh blackberries and rosemary in a highball glass. Remove the rosemary and add the Brockmans Gin, lime juice and simple syrup and stir. Half fill the glass with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with fresh blackberries and a sprig of rosemary.

Brockmans Gin was recently awarded a Double Gold Medal at the inaugural 2019 PR%F Spirits Awards. Available in more than 40 countries, Brockmans has seen tremendous growth around the world and continues to build impressive momentum in the U.S. as more and more consumers and bartenders embrace the gin 'like no other'.

For more delicious Brockmans cocktail recipes and to learn more about Brockmans Gin, visit www.brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri & Colorado.

SOURCE Brockmans Gin

Related Links

http://www.brockmansgin.com

