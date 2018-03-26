Brockmans Gin Unveils Spring Cocktail Menu

"Brockmans spring cocktails are easy and quick to create, involving remarkably few ingredients yet creating complex and mouth-watering flavors," noted Bob Fowkes, Co-Founder and Marketing Director for Brockmans Gin. "Our distinct flavor profile offers a unique taste twist to classic gin cocktails loved the world over, but we also like to suggest new and exciting cocktails that highlight just how deliciously smooth and versatile our gin is."

BROCKMANS 'WHAT'S UP BROCK?'

2 parts Brockmans Gin

0.75 part Apricot Liqueur

2 parts Fresh Carrot Juice

Fresh Cilantro leaves (Optional)

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.

Garnish with the green stem of a carrot.

BROCKMANS 'NEGRONI BLANC0'

1 part Brockmans Gin

1 part Bitter Bianco

1 part sparkling grapefruit (0.5 part grapefruit juice /0 .5 part soda water)

Fill a tumbler glass with ice and add Brockmans Gin and Bitter Bianco. Top with equal measures of grapefruit juice and soda water. Give it a gentle stir and garnish with a thin wedge of pink grapefruit.

For more deliciously smooth Brockmans Gin Cocktail recipes, visit www.brockmansgin.com.

Brockmans Gin was recently awarded Gold Medals in three prestigious international competitions including the inaugural Global Spirits Awards, the 2017 SIP awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which is distilled in traditional copper stills, and balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Made in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

