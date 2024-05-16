Brockton Area Multi Services, Inc. / BAMSI Notifies Clients of Data Security Incident

BROCKTON, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brockton Area Multi Services, Inc. / BAMSI ("BAMSI") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved current and former clients. BAMSI is sending notification letters to the potentially impacted individuals to notify them of this incident and to provide recommended steps to assist them in protecting their information.

On April 14, 2023, BAMSI became aware of suspicious activity in our network. In response, we immediately began containment, mitigation, and restoration efforts to terminate the activity and to secure our network, systems, and data. In addition, we retained independent cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation into the incident and assist us in determining what happened. This forensic investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to files stored within our systems that contain information about our clients.

In response to the incident, BAMSI upgraded its technology infrastructure to provide additional security and protect from further unauthorized access.

It is believed that the information involved may include names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, medical information and health insurance information, and account numbers.

Individuals whose information may have been affected by this incident were notified on May 16, 2024, 2024 via USPS First-Class Mail. The notification includes information about the incident and steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and protect their information. Furthermore, BAMSI has established a toll-free call center through IDX at 1-888-807-8556 to answer questions about the incident. Additional information about the incident and recommendations for protecting personal information are available on the BAMSI website at Early Intervention & Early Childhood - BAMSI.

