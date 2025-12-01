BROCO ENERGY SECURES NEW ENGLAND'S FIRST RENEWABLE DIESEL CONTRACT WITH MASSPORT, EXPANDING CLEAN-ENERGY LEADERSHIP ACROSS KEY FACILITIES

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broco Energy, a leading New England energy provider and recognized clean-energy partner, is proud to announce that its renewable diesel pilot with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) has officially progressed into a fully executed long-term contract. The contract begins December 1st and marks a major milestone as New England's first renewable diesel supply agreement.

Following a competitive bid process, Broco secured the contract over several larger industry suppliers, reinforcing its position as a reliable, innovative energy partner for critical infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

Under the agreement, Broco Energy will supply renewable diesel to power a wide range of Massport's essential operations, including:

Logan Airport shuttle buses (Logan Express)

Maintenance vehicles and grounds equipment

Luggage carriers, generators, and support systems

Fire trucks and emergency response units

All internal Massport diesel-powered equipment

The one-year contract represents an estimated 1.2 million gallons of renewable diesel supplied to Massport's operations.

Renewable diesel significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional petroleum diesel and supports clean-heat standards emerging across the Northeast.

"We're honored to move from our pilot program into a full contract with Massport," said Robert Brown, President of Broco Energy. "Our team has worked closely with Massport since early 2024 to prepare for this transition, investing in infrastructure upgrades, injection blending capabilities, and expanded fixed storage. This contract is a major achievement and a testament to the work we've put into advancing clean-energy adoption across New England."

The agreement represents a meaningful competitive victory for Broco, demonstrating its unique ability to manage both delivery (downstream) and distribution (midstream) of renewable fuels. Broco's model leverages specialized rail shipments of American-made renewable diesel, strengthening regional supply security and positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable fuel distribution in the Northeast.

This partnership further expands Broco's visibility in the Boston market and aligns with major clean-energy initiatives taking shape across the region.

About Broco Energy

Founded in 2007 by U.S. Navy Seabee Veteran and Massachusetts Fire Captain Robert Brown, Broco Energy is a Massachusetts-based Veteran-Owned Small Business. The company provides residential, commercial, and municipal customers with heating oil, propane, renewable fuels, and emergency disaster-response fueling. Broco also operates the Priority 1 Emergency Response Team, supporting federal, state, and private-sector organizations during natural disasters nationwide.

About Massport

The Massachusetts Port Authority owns and operates Logan International Airport, Hanscom Field, Worcester Regional Airport, the Conley Terminal, and additional maritime and aviation facilities across the Port of Boston. Massport is financially self-supported and governed by a seven-member board appointed by the Governor.

