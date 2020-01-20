Broco Tactical to Exhibit Three New Products at 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas Including the Broco Breacher Training Door

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broco Tactical is exhibiting the newest in their line of forced entry and rescue and repair products for law enforcement, military and first responders at SHOT Show 2020, January 21-24, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Broco will be in Booth #20430 at the Sands Expo Center, Level 2. On display will be the new full size, multi-function, stand-alone Broco Breacher Training Door, the Gapper™ Electric Hydraulic Spreader and the new and improved, patent pending, Easylight 2™ Cutting Rods.

The Broco Breacher Training Door is the most versatile training door on the market today and is designed for breacher training using rams, pry bars, hydraulic tools, cutting saws, ballistics and explosive strip charges. It is constructed of T1 heat treated steel, is 1¾" thick on the working edge like a real door, and can be used freestanding or within other breacher training configurations.

"Breaching is an integral segment of our forced entry market," said Richard Ferry, president of Broco Rankin. "This new door is designed to meet the training needs of our law enforcement, military and first responder customers that rely on Broco products."

The Gapper™ is Broco's new backpacked electric hydraulic power pack with a CF-3 (Crow's Foot) spreader. It is compact, lightweight, and provides spreading force of 3000 psi. The Gapper allows one operator to work faster, quieter, and easily when forcing open metal doors and security gates. The Gapper opens all types of inward and outward opening doors.

Also on display at the SHOT Show will be the new and improved Broco Easylight 2™ Cutting Rods which can be ignited from a 9V battery, mechanical sparker or open flame. Rod ignition is even faster under the new patent pending design. Easylight 2s are 24" long and 3/8" diameter and come in boxes of 25. Because Easylight 2 is a Broco® cutting rod, it yields unequaled performance in burn time, length of cut per rod, evenness of burn and minimal smoke. Easylight 2s are the newest component in the world renowned Broco Exothermic Cutting Torch System.

For more information about these Broco Tactical products, and any Broco Rankin products, please call 909.483.3222 or 800.845.7259, visit www.broco-rankin.com, or contact Margaret McCallister at 232672@email4pr.com.

Broco Tactical is part of the Broco Rankin family of companies based in Ontario, California. In addition to tactical and forced entry products, Broco, Inc. designs and manufactures underwater cutting and welding equipment, and industrial exothermic cutting and welding systems. Rankin Hardfacing, PMA Protective Metal Alloys, and Chamberlain Security are part of Rankin Industries which designs and manufactures buildup, hardfacing and specialty nickel alloy products. Most products are available through a global distributor network.

