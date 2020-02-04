Broco Underwater Introduces the New BHT-2000 BROCUDA™ Hydraulic Tool at Underwater Intervention February 4-6 in New Orleans

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broco Underwater is proud to introduce the new BHT-2000 Brocuda™ Hydraulic Tool. The Brocuda is a versatile, multi-function, hand-held tool which can be used for grinding, polishing, cutting, drilling and cleaning. It is designed for use both underwater and topside.

The new Broco Brocuda Hydraulic Tool

The Brocuda can be used with a variety of wheels, brushes and other attachments for underwater applications including construction, cleaning of ship hulls and propellers, underwater cutting, salvage, demolition, and welding preparation. The high torque gear motor drives a standard 5/8' -11 threaded spindle. Other features include:

Aluminum body

Adjustable speed

Ergonomically designed handle

High visibility blue paint

Limited six month warranty

The standard size spindle allows for use with grinding wheels, hull scrubbing brushes, wire and nylon brushes and barnacle busters from a variety of manufacturers.

• Capacity: 9"/228 mm • Weight: 9.1lbs/4.1kg • Length: 11"/28 cm • Width: 5"/13 cm • Maximum Speed: 4000 rpm • Maximum Flow: 32.6 lpm • Torque: At 2000 psi: 15.2N-m/11.21 ft-lb

At 1000 psi: 7.6 N-m/5.6 ft-lb

The Brocuda will be on display at Broco Underwater's booth (#705) at Underwater Intervention (UI), the premiere annual event for the underwater operations industry hosted by ADCI, the Association of Diving Contractors International. UI is February 4-6, 2020 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

The Brocuda is the newest underwater product from Broco, Inc. Well known for development of the original exothermic cutting torch system, Broco transferred that knowledge to the underwater environment in 1975 and developed the Broco BR-22 cutting torch and ultrathermic cutting rods, then welding stingers and electrodes. Broco products are designed by divers for divers, and the Broco Underwater Ultrathermic Cutting System is used by navies and commercial customers around the world.

For more information about the BHT-2000 Brocuda and any Broco Rankin products, please call 909.483.3222 or 800.845.7259, visit www.broco-rankin.com, or contact Margaret McCallister at 233574@email4pr.com.

Broco Underwater is part of the Broco Rankin family of companies based in Ontario, California. In addition to underwater cutting and welding products, Broco, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical and forced entry products for law enforcement, military, and fire and rescue, and industrial exothermic cutting and welding systems. Rankin Hardfacing, PMA Protective Metal Alloys, and Chamberlain Security are part of Rankin Industries which designs and manufactures buildup, hardfacing and specialty nickel alloy products. Most products are available through a global distributor network.

SOURCE Broco Rankin

Related Links

https://www.broco-rankin.com

