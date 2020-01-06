Brodeur Partners Acquires TechTHiNQ

BOSTON and PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodeur Partners, a global strategic communications company, today announced that it has acquired TechTHiNQ, a marketing and public relations agency headquartered in Phoenix. The combined entity will offer clients the resources of a leading integrated agency with specialized talent and capabilities in technology, aerospace and health care.

The transaction is part of Brodeur's long-term growth strategy focused on maintaining and diversifying the company's global client base and capabilities. Brodeur is based in Boston, with U.S. offices in New York, Washington D.C., and Phoenix, as well as 20 international offices. Through its unique Relevance model, Brodeur has pioneered research that links communications to behavioral change to deliver insights for its clients.

"We are impressed with the technical expertise and breadth of relationships the TechTHiNQ team has built over the last decade and are proud of its entrepreneurial roots," said Brodeur Partners' CEO Andrea "Andy" Coville. "By joining together, we are expanding Brodeur's footprint in the Southwest and continuing our sustained growth. Our integrated strength creating branded content, video, design elements and more for the technology, health care, aerospace, mining and emerging market sectors help our clients engage with their customers at every stage of the buying cycle."

TechTHiNQ was founded in 2010 by principal Linda Capcara and quickly established itself as a content marketing and public relations agency for technology leaders. By blending earned and social media with content marketing, TechTHiNQ has brought its "Tech IQ" to InfoTech, HealthTech and CleanTech companies from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 enterprises.

"TechTHiNQ has been a strategic partner of the Arizona Technology Council for a decade and has consistently provided the communications foundation we need to connect and empower Arizona's thriving technology community," said Steven G. Zylstra, Arizona Technology Council president and CEO. "By integrating into the Brodeur Partners brand, the TechTHiNQ team has deepened its national and global support and we look forward to working together in the future."

"Having spent seven years as an employee of Brodeur Partners earlier in my career, I feel like I'm coming home again," said Capcara. "I couldn't be prouder of what the TechTHiNQ team has accomplished and am extremely grateful for the clients we work with on a daily basis. As we look forward, we see nothing but great opportunities to expand our services as part of the Brodeur Partners team."

About Brodeur Partners

Brodeur Partners is a strategic communications company that helps organizations become and remain relevant in a complicated world. Headquartered in Boston, the company has five U.S. offices and operates in 33 countries globally. It is differentiated by its focus on Relevance and ability to bring a discipline-agnostic approach to its non-profit, consumer and business-to-business clients. Visit its website at www.brodeur.com

SOURCE Brodeur Partners

Related Links

http://www.brodeur.com

