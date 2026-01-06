Brodie Generational Capital Partners, LLC Announces Acquisition of Sur-Seal, LLC, a Leading Advanced Materials Converting Platform

RADNOR, Pa. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodie Generational Capital Partners, LLC ("BGCP"), a single-family office investor, announced today that it has acquired Sur-Seal, LLC ("Sur-Seal"), a leading advanced materials converting and engineered solutions provider.

Sur-Seal will continue to operate under its existing name and leadership team, with CEO Pete Futia and the current management group remaining in place.

Sur-Seal engineers and manufactures highly customized components that help customers solve complex performance and reliability challenges—ranging from sealing, vibration and noise abatement to dust/liquid ingress protection, as well as thermal management and RFI/EMI protection. With manufacturing operations in Charlotte, NC (HQ), Cincinnati, OH, and Grand Rapids, MI, Sur-Seal supports a broad base of customers with speed, technical capability, and responsive service.

"Sur-Seal is exactly the type of business we set out to find," said Jacob Brodie, President and COO of BGCP. "Sur-Seal has an exceptional reputation, strong technical and manufacturing capabilities, and a management team that truly understands the converting industry. As a family office investing our own capital, we look for companies we want to own and grow for the long term. We're excited to support the team as they strengthen the sales pipeline, expand technical service, and enter attractive new markets while continuing to deliver outstanding support to customers."

"Partnering with BGCP is a great fit for Sur-Seal," said Pete Futia, CEO of Sur-Seal. "BGCP's long-term approach and commitment to continuity align with our culture and the way we support our customers. We're energized by the opportunity to invest further in our capabilities and capacity while continuing to deliver the speed, quality, and engineering support our customers expect."

BGCP also expressed appreciation to Heartwood Partners for positioning Sur-Seal for its next phase of growth through strategic investment, operational strengthening, and the creation of a strong management team and scaled platform.

William Blair served as financial advisor to Sur-Seal. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor and Ernst & Young LLP served as financial and tax advisor to BGCP.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Sur-Seal, LLC

Sur-Seal, LLC is an advanced material solutions provider that engineers and manufactures customized components and assemblies that solve customers' engineering and supply chain challenges. The company offers a broad set of converting and manufacturing capabilities, supported by strong quality systems and certifications, and serves customers across a range of end markets. Learn more at www.sur-seal.com.

About Brodie Generational Capital Partners, LLC

Brodie Generational Capital Partners, LLC ("BGCP") is the Brodie family's single-family office. BGCP invests permanent, long-term capital in high-quality operating businesses and partners with management teams to build enduring companies over decades. BGCP invests its own capital and prioritizes stewardship, continuity, and reinvestment— supporting growth through operational excellence, organic initiatives, and select acquisitions. Learn more at www.bgencap.com.

