Brodie Van Wagenen Named COO And Head of Strategy and Business Development, Roc Nation Sports

NEW YORK, Jan.. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation Sports has named leading sports and entertainment executive, Brodie Van Wagenen, as COO and Head of Strategy and Business Development of Roc Nation Sports. Mr. Van Wagenen will work hand in hand with and report directly to Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and Roc Nation Sports President Juan Perez. In his role, Mr. Van Wagenen will develop and execute long-term organizational objectives for Roc Nation Sports and athletes. Mr. Van Wagenen will bolster the company's operational framework to support its continued growth in player representation and strategic partnerships.

"Brodie's knowledge of the business is indisputable and unparalleled,'' stated Mr. Carter. "Since we first worked with Brodie, we realized the shared commitment to athletes both on and off the field. He's always been extended family and now it's official."

Stated Mr. Van Wagenen, "For all of JAY-Z's strengths and accomplishments, it is his commitment to helping others achieve their goals that stands out to me. At Roc Nation, he and Juan Perez have created an ecosystem whereby the world's best talent can maximize opportunities in a rapidly changing economy. I am honored and excited to join them in making client dreams become realities."

"I am extremely excited to welcome Brodie to the Roc family," said Mr. Perez. "He was one of the first people I worked with in this business and his 20+ years of expertise speaks for itself. I am looking forward to working side-by-side with him to continue growing Roc Nation Sports."

As an athlete, marketer, digital content creator, sports agent, and team executive, Mr. Van Wagenen has spent 25 years working in professional sports and leading organizations to help athletes maximize their performance and platform. Mr. Van Wagenen began his agent career at IMG in 2001. In serving as a co-Head of CAA Sports' baseball division and the Executive Vice President / General Manager of the New York Mets, he cemented himself as a universally respected executive by players, leagues, teams, and players' associations for his understanding of player dynamics, ownership concerns and labor relations.

Roc Nation Sports

Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, launched in spring 2013. Founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's love of sports led to the natural formation of Roc Nation Sports, supporting athletes in the same way Roc Nation has been working alongside and advocating for artists in the music industry for years. Roc Nation Sports focuses on elevating athletes' careers on a global scale both on and off the field. Roc Nation Sports conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations, and brand strategy. Roc Nation Sports' roster includes premiere athletes such as Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kyrie Irving, LaMelo Ball, Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, CC Sabathia, Saquon Barkley, Dez Bryant, Leonard Fournette, Danny Green, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Todd Gurley, Jaire Alexander, and Ronnie Stanley.

