Brodmann17 Expands US Reach With New Detroit Office

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodmann17 , a leading software-only perception company for ADAS and automated driving, announced today the opening of a Detroit office to support the company's growing client base in the US. The company, headquartered in Tel Aviv, already has a presence in Japan and South Korea and has plans to establish itself in Germany as part of its mission to put efficient, powerful automated driving capabilities in every vehicle.

Following a Series A funding round in March, in which the company raised $11M from new and existing investors, including leaders in mobility and artificial intelligence, Brodmann17 has appointed Rob Crawford to lead the Detroit office as the US General Manager. Crawford, the former Vice President of Global Sales at automotive software company Movimento, has over 25 years of experience in global sales and business development within the automotive industry. Under Crawford's leadership, the office will be key to expanding partnerships in the US. Brodmann17 has established itself around the world as a market-leading provider of practical, cost-efficient deep learning perception software for Tier 1 suppliers and automakers.

"I'm excited to be joining Brodmann17's world-class team to help expand the company's reach," said Crawford. "The rising demand for ADAS makes Brodmann17 more relevant now than ever before. I look forward to working as part of the team, bringing the benefits of AI from premium to mass-market vehicles."

While there is growing consumer demand for ADAS and automated driving technology, there is a large gap between the amount people are realistically willing to pay for the technology and the cost to produce it. While most companies rely on hardware that is bulky, costly and power-inefficient to meet this demand, Brodmann17 focuses on software. Brodmann17's deep learning perception solution allows for a 95% cost reduction and a massive reduction in the calculations needed to produce accurate computer vision capabilities. The company's game-changing deep learning perception technology offers 20x performance improvement on any hardware, including low-power processors.

"We are seeing an unparalleled surge in demand for high-quality perception solutions for the automotive industry and particularly for Brodmann17's unique degree of expertise, which enables 20x performance improvement on any hardware," said Adi Pinhas, Brodmann17's Co-Founder and CEO. "Following the successful completion of a substantial number of POCs with leading players in the US automotive industry, we are excited to establish a presence in Detroit, where we will continue strengthening relationships with industry decision-makers and working to provide the most efficient deep learning perception solution on the market to our clients."

Brodmann17 provides software-only perception technology for ADAS and automated driving. Brodmann17's patent-pending software architecture delivers state-of-the-art accuracy while consuming only a fraction of compute power, bringing automated driving from the premium to the mass market. The solution is built from the ground up and designed against the industry's toughest standards for the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and world-class technologists Adi Pinhas, Dr. Amir Alush and Assaf Mushinsky, Brodmann17's team is comprised of more than 30 AI and automotive industry experts. The company is backed by Maniv Mobility, OurCrowd, lool Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, UL Ventures, and AI Alliance Fund.

