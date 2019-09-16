Brodmann17 Launches the Next Stage in the Evolution of AI: An Automated Deep Learning Training Platform for ADAS/AD

DETROIT, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodmann17 , a leading Tier 2 automotive software supplier, announced today the launch of the world's first automated deep learning training platform, specifically designed for automotive-grade ADAS/AD solutions. The platform seamlessly trains and deploys deep learning neural network models for ADAS/AD solutions, automating a process that cannot be done at scale manually. The platform protects against human error and lowers associated risks, while reducing time to market and costs. Additionally, the platform solves a major industry pain point by enabling automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to collaborate with AI companies in the process of developing neural networks.

Brodmann17 developed this comprehensive platform to optimize the entire neural network training process: the data selection, parameter tuning, neural network architecture search (NAS) and deployment to target embedded processors for runtime benchmark and error analysis. By optimizing the process as a whole, as opposed to optimizing each stage separately, a much better neural network can be achieved to meet customers' given requirements. The platform was initially developed as an internal neural network production line to scale Brodmann17's operations and improve the highly complex process of training and deploying neural networks. The platform will now be available for use by select Brodmann17 customers.

"AI doesn't need to be a black box. This platform is meeting the growing interest from our customers to be involved in the training process, creating greater transparency and fostering collaboration in the industry," said Adi Pinhas, CEO and Co-Founder of Brodmann17. "We are opening up development of AI to OEMs by giving our customers the ability to automatically upload new training data and deploy new neural networks at scale, with the push of a button."

Deployed on different clouds, the automated platform enables OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and any other Brodmann17 customer to upload their data and run the training process without exposing training videos to the outside. In doing so, the platform protects customers' private data.

"The cloud-based platform runs hundreds of experiments to achieve the desired result, which - if done manually - would be impractical," said Dr. Amir Alush, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Brodmann17. "It performs methodological searches and continuously re-iterates over thousands of servers simultaneously. Because it is cloud-based, the platform is infinitely scalable, and the training process can be completed as quickly as necessary."

Brodmann17 provides software-only perception technology for ADAS and automated driving. Brodmann17's patented software architecture delivers state-of-the-art accuracy while consuming only a fraction of compute power, bringing automated driving from the premium to the mass market. The solution is built from the ground up and designed against the industry's toughest standards for the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and world-class technologists Adi Pinhas, Dr. Amir Alush and Assaf Mushinsky, Brodmann17's team is comprised of more than 30 AI and automotive industry experts. The company is backed by Maniv Mobility, OurCrowd, lool Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, UL Ventures, and AI Alliance Fund.

