Brody | Gapp LLP Expands National Footprint with Key Hires, Industry Leadership, and Media Recognition

Leading Mortgage Banking Law Firm Adds Senior Litigator, Firm Administrator, and Paralegal While Strengthening Industry Presence

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody | Gapp LLP, a premier national law firm serving mortgage banking and financial services institutions, announces significant growth with three strategic additions to its team and expanded industry engagement.

Nathan Kunz joins the firm as Of Counsel, bringing extensive commercial litigation experience from top-tier firms, including an Am Law 100 firm where he became a partner. Kunz specializes in contract disputes, employment matters, trade secret litigation, and class action defense, strengthening the firm's capabilities in complex commercial disputes.

Heather Dynes assumes the role of Firm Administrator, bringing over 20 years of experience in full-service law firms. Dynes previously helped firms scale significantly and will oversee day-to-day operations, including human resources, technology, and vendor management for Brody | Gapp's fully remote workforce.

Elma Saxon, an ABA-certified senior paralegal with 18 years of experience, joins the team with deep expertise in litigation support and e-discovery. Saxon previously served as a managing paralegal at a major Chicago firm and brings sophisticated capabilities in commercial litigation and corporate transactions.

The firm is also expanding its industry presence. Managing Partner James Brody and Founding Partner Ron Gapp will speak at the 2026 New England Mortgage Expo in Connecticut, which Brody | Gapp is sponsoring. Additionally, Brody will present at the Mortgage Collaborative conference in Scottsdale in late February, joined by Founding Partners Scott Harkless and Ashley Jumpp for a legal roundtable on mortgage banking, compliance, and litigation.

Brody recently gained national recognition when The New York Times quoted him in an article titled "Buying a House Is Expensive. But There Are Some Ways to Rein In Costs." He provided expert insight on extended mortgage terms and their implications under the Dodd-Frank Act.

"These additions reflect our commitment to building a world-class team capable of serving the evolving needs of the mortgage industry," said Brody. "Combined with our growing platform presence, we continue to strengthen our position as the premier legal partner for financial institutions nationwide."

SOURCE Brody Gapp LLP