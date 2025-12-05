Brody Shulman Launches Innovative Scholarship for Aspiring Law Students

DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students is pleased to announce its open application period for 2026, inviting aspiring legal professionals to showcase their passion for law through writing. Established by Brody Shulman, a partner at Perera Law Group, this scholarship aims to support both undergraduate and current law students who demonstrate academic dedication and a commitment to social justice.

Brody Shulman envisions a future where the next generation of lawyers is well-equipped to drive positive social change.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Brody Shulman Scholarship, applicants must be either undergraduate students planning to attend law school or current law students enrolled in an accredited U.S. institution. Beyond meeting these educational qualifications, applicants are required to demonstrate strong academic performance and a serious interest in pursuing a legal career.

The application necessitates the submission of an original, unpublished essay written in English. The prompt for the essay is: "How do you believe the law can be used to create positive social change, and what role do you hope to play in advancing justice through your legal career?"

Essay Guidelines

Essays must adhere to the following guidelines:

Length: 750–1,000 words

Format: Typed, double-spaced, 12-point font (Times New Roman or similar)

Include full name, school name, field of study, and year in school at the top of the document.

Submission in PDF or Word format via email is required.

The application deadline is August 15, 2026, with the scholarship winner slated to be announced on September 15, 2026. This timeline allows students ample opportunity to craft their essays and present their ideas effectively.

Brody Shulman's commitment to nurturing future legal talent reflects a broader belief that education and opportunity are fundamental to justice. The scholarship does more than provide financial assistance; it recognizes hard work, integrity, and a vision for the legal profession.

A Call to Action

Brody Shulman encourages all eligible students to apply and showcase their passion through compelling writing. This scholarship represents not just a financial boost, but a chance to contribute to a vibrant community of future legal leaders.

In closing, Brody Shulman expresses his dedication to fostering an environment where aspiring lawyers can thrive.

For more information about the Scholarship, please visit brodyshulmanscholarship.com.

SOURCE Brody Shulman Scholarship