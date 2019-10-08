Brodynt Global Opens New Office in Austin, TX. and Has Been Recognized as One of the Fastest-growing Companies in Europe by the Financial Times FT1000 and Inc. 5000

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodynt was established in 2012, and counts with a growing team of 40+ members spread among Barcelona, Austin, London and Bangalore. Operating as the only pure wholesale internet access aggregator in the market, their goal is to be a one-stop-shop for global connectivity. With a customer base of local and global ISPs, Carriers, System Integrators, Agencies and SDWAN Players, they believe that their difference is avoiding competition with their own valued customers and rather opting to create long term partnerships.

With an average of 5 different local partners per country, it has a growing number of 1,000 onboarded suppliers in total. "We are fully aware of all of their service portfolio and capabilities, coverage, availability and price checks through portals and established APIs. Automation through our systems is key and a strong focus of our business, as we not only need to deliver, but also deliver fast," said Marcus Munoz, CoFounder & CoCEO of Brodynt Global.

"We are proud of being product and provider neutral because our approach is based on swiping the market and always finding the best options available depending on the customer's needs, location and available infrastructure from our selected providers. We can offer from cost-effective broadband, such as ADSL, FTTH and 4G, to higher end Dedicated Internet Access with SLAs for more critical sites. This approach lets us provide fully redundant solutions by using different last-mile technologies and local suppliers."

Brodynt aims to constantly evaluate and monitor supplier bases for their performance in quoting, provisioning and support with hopes of creating an evolving per country leaderboard, based on competitiveness and service quality.

As Brodynt deals with hundreds of suppliers in different countries, time zones and languages, using different currencies, this has proved to be challenging. Brodynt aims to simplify the process to the minimum expression by taking care of, not only an accurate and competitive quoting, but also service delivery, 24x7 support, and unified billing in one single currency. Their goal is to make global connectivity really easy.

SOURCE Brodynt Global

Related Links

https://www.brodynt.com

