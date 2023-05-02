Brody's Crafted Cocktails Awarded Eight Medals, Including Double-Gold

Award-Winning Cocktail Brand Scores Double Gold with Classic Mai Tai at The Tasting Alliance 2023 San Francisco Ready-To-Drink Competition

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, a line of premium ready-to-serve crafted cocktails, proudly announces their newest release, Classic Mai Tai, received a coveted Double Gold medal in the 2023 San Francisco Ready-To-Drink Competition, the largest, most respected event of its kind. Brody's Classic Mai Tai is one of three finalists for Best in Class, being revealed this June, during The Tasting Alliance Top Shelf Gala in Las Vegas.

Brody's premium spirit-based cocktails, in classic and imaginative flavors, are expertly blended and designed to simplify and elevate any celebration: simply uncork, pour over ice, serve and enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home or on-the-go.

Classic Mai Tai is one of three new flavors launching this summer. "Based upon a recommendation by our distribution partner in Hawaii, our team accepted the challenge to bring a truly authentic classic-style Mai Tai to market," shares co-founder Cristy Neunson, whose husband created Brody's Classic Mai Tai recipe. "Properly preparing a Mai Tai seems simple yet can be quite challenging to balance the components. We set out to pay homage to the classic Mai Tai, in the way it was meant to be prepared; a properly balanced 24% ABV cocktail with notes of toasted almond, lime and orange, sweetened with demerara sugar, and just a hint of mint and pineapple. To be considered one of the best in this year's competition, is quite an achievement."

All Brody's cocktails won awards: silver medals for their Brody's Peach Cosmo – Vodka Cocktail, Brody's Air Mail – Rum Cocktail and Brody's Touch of Grey – Vodka Cocktail, and bronze medals for Brody's French 75 – Gin Cocktail, Brody's Black Orchid – Vodka Cocktail, Brody's Minted Mule – Vodka Cocktail and Brody's Leading Role – Bourbon Cocktail.

"After re-formulating our cocktails earlier this year to reduce and eliminate color fading and ingredient sedimentation, we knew we were on the right path to setting an even higher standard of an authentic craft cocktail experience at home or on-the-go. We are truly honored and humbled by the entire Tasting Alliance organization and their judges in recognizing the significant strides we have made for such a young, family-founded brand that aspires every day to be world-class," states Brody's co-founder Cristy Neunson.

Brody's cocktails are available in 375ml bottles, serve up to five cocktails each, and range from 16-25% ABV. Brody's is currently retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Hawaii, Florida, and to most states via their eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $10.99-$13.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, availability or to purchase online, visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Please direct all media inquiries to Kat Haddon ([email protected]).

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a woman-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to simply pour over ice and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues. www.drinkbrodys.com

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

