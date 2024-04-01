Brody's Crafted Cocktails Continues Robust 2024 Expansion

Award-Winning Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Brand Continues Aggressive 2024 Expansion Plans with General Beverage in Wisconsin

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, the highly acclaimed purveyor premium ready-to-serve craft cocktails, proudly announces the continuation of its robust 2024 expansion strategy in collaboration with General Beverage. As one of the largest wholesale distributors in Wisconsin, this family owned and operated organization serves all of Wisconsin's seventy-two counties with over 12,000 licensed retail accounts. Official launch is scheduled for April 2024.

Hello Wisconsin! Brody's introduces award-winning premium pre-mixed cocktail line in partnership with General Beverage beginning April 1, 2024. Honoring the founders first K9 companion, Monty, Brody's contributes 5% of proceeds toward K9 causes in each local market where Brody's is available.

Brody's signature premium all-natural spirit-based cocktails, meticulously crafted in both classic and imaginative flavors, present a seamless solution for those seeking sophistication without the intricate preparation. The innovative blends are expertly designed to elevate any celebration, allowing consumers to simply uncork, pour over ice, serve, and relish mixology-level cocktails in the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

"Spirits-based ready-to-serve cocktails continues to be one of the only expanding categories in alcoholic beverages," states Cristy Neunson, Co-Founder of Brody's, "and savvy consumers continue to search for the best spirits-based pre-mixed cocktails available. The positive reception by consumers, retailers, and distribution partners, validating the focus and effort in bringing an exceptional cocktail experience to market, is truly humbling. The energy and excitement we are receiving in our new markets continue to support our goal in providing the highest quality, most unique and authentic cocktail experience to Brody's newest fans," she states.

Neunson continues, "Partnering with General Beverage to bring Brody's to retailers in Wisconsin continues our expansion plans in the Great Lakes region. Everyone at Brody's is anticipating a truly supportive and successful partnership in our goal to make Brody's the #1 ready-to-serve, authentic pre-mixed cocktail across the country."

Per General Beverage, "General Beverage is excited to kick off the new Brody's Crafted RTD Cocktails to our portfolio of brands in the Wisconsin market April 1, 2024. With adding the new Award-Winning Premium Spirit RTD's from Brody's, provides our organization with an excellent opportunity for the fastest growth category in Spirits."

Brody's perennially award-winning cocktails, available in 375ml bottles that serve up to five cocktails each, boast an alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from 16% to 25%. Currently retailed in a myriad of states including Georgia, Michigan, Greater Philadelphia, Nevada, Iowa, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Hawaii, and Florida, Brody's also caters to most states through its eCommerce partner, all with a suggested retail price of $11.99-$13.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, product availability, or to make a purchase online, please visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Kat Haddon at [email protected].

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS: Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a women-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to simply pour over ice and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues.

ABOUT GENERAL BEVERAGE.: Established in 1933 and family-owned ever since, General Beverage operates in all of Wisconsin's 72 counties as consultants to over 12,000 licensed retail business customers helping them to profitably select, promote, merchandise and sell consumer products in the beverage category. As one of the largest wholesale beverage distributors in Wisconsin, the organization's diverse portfolio contains premium wines, spirits and beer and non-alcoholic brands and recognizes the tremendous potential in collaborating with industry leaders like Brody's Crafted Cocktails.

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2024 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

