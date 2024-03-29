Brody's Crafted Cocktails Continues Spring 2024 Expansion

Award-Winning Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Brand Continues Aggressive 2024 Expansion Plans with Savannah Distributing in Georgia

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, the highly-acclaimed premium ready-to-serve craft cocktails, proudly announces its latest addition to an ambitious 2024 expansion strategy in collaboration with Savannah Distributing Company. This family-operated wholesale distribution partner, headquartered in Savannah, GA, is set to introduce Brody's to retail partners, with the official launch scheduled for April 2024.

Brody's Crafted Cocktails introduces award-winning cocktails, including an authentic Georgia White Peach Cosmopolitan. Brody's line-up brings unique craft-inspired cocktail options to a market, rather than the same old options available today.

Brody's signature all-natural spirit-based cocktails, meticulously crafted in both classic and imaginative flavors, present a solution for those seeking sophisticated cocktails without the intricate preparation. The innovative blends are expertly designed to elevate any celebration, allowing consumers to simply uncork, pour over ice, serve, and relish mixology-level cocktails in the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

Building on a strong start to 2024, Brody's expansion plans are on-pace to add several new markets throughout the year. Expectations remain high, and several additional markets are poised to be unveiled this quarter.

Cristy Neunson, Co-Founder of Brody's, expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support received from consumers, retailers, and distribution partners. "As one of the only alcoholic beverage categories expanding each year, savvy consumers continue to search for the best spirits-based pre-mixed cocktails available. We remain truly honored and humbled by the overwhelmingly positive reception, validating the focus and effort in bringing an exceptional cocktail experience to market. The energy and excitement we are receiving in our new markets continue to support our goal in providing the highest quality, most unique cocktail experience to Brody's newest fans," she states.

Neunson continues, "Partnering with Savannah Distributing to bring Brody's to retailers in Georgia is a natural fit for our team. Everyone at Brody's is anticipating a truly supportive and successful partnership in our goal to make Brody's the #1 ready-to-serve, authentic pre-mixed cocktail across the country."

Highlighting the Georgia expansion, Brody's introduces their Georgia inspired Peach Cosmo. By infusing the unmistakable flavors of Georgia white peach and blood orange as an alternative to traditional ingredients, Brody's Peach Cosmo is a truly Southern inspired cocktail with the strength of an authentic Cosmopolitan at 23% ABV (46 Proof).

Brody's perennially award-winning cocktails, available in 375ml bottles that serve up to five cocktails each, boast an alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from 16% to 25%. Currently retailed in a myriad of states including Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Iowa, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Hawaii, and Florida, Brody's also caters to most states through its eCommerce partner, all with a suggested retail price of $11.99-$13.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, product availability, or to make a purchase online, please visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Kat Haddon at [email protected].

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS: Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a women-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to simply pour over ice and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues.

ABOUT SAVANNAH DISTRIBUTING COMPANY, INC.: Savannah Distributing Company is a locally-owned, family-operated premium beverage company headquartered in Savannah, GA. Committed to innovation and growth, Georgia's most prominent distributor, the organization boasts a diverse portfolio of premium brands and recognizes the tremendous potential in collaborating with industry leaders like Brody's Crafted Cocktails.

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2024 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

MEDIA CONTACT

203-996-3681

[email protected]

www.drinkbrodys.com

SOURCE Brody's Crafted Cocktails