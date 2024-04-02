Brody's Crafted Cocktails Continues Spring 2024 Expansion

Award-Winning Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Brand Continues Aggressive 2024 Expansion Plans with Superior Beverage in Ohio

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, the female-founded purveyor of premium ready-to-serve craft cocktails, proudly announces its latest addition to an ambitious 2024 expansion strategy in collaboration with Superior Beverage Group. Over the past century, this premium wholesale beverage distributor, with two primary locations in Cleveland and Columbus, is set to introduce Brody's to retail partners, with the official launch scheduled for April 2024.

Ohio welcomes Brody's Crafted Cocktails! Superior Beverage supports Brody's in April launch of premium spirits-based pre-mixed cocktails. Brody's mission supporting organizations aiding animals and owners needing assistance honors the founders' first K9 companion, Monty.

Brody's signature premium all-natural spirit-based cocktails, meticulously crafted in both classic and imaginative flavors, present a seamless solution for those seeking sophistication without the intricate preparation. The innovative blends are expertly designed to elevate any celebration, allowing consumers to simply uncork, pour over ice, serve, and relish mixology-level cocktails in the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

Expansion efforts in 2024 continue as planned, and the team at Brody's are on-pace to add several new markets throughout the year. Consumer enthusiasm for Brody's lineup will continue to guide expansion plans throughout 2024 and into 2025.

"Spirits-based ready-to-serve cocktails continues to be one of the only expanding categories in alcoholic beverages," states Cristy Neunson, Co-Founder of Brody's, "and savvy consumers continue to search for the best spirits-based pre-mixed cocktails available. The positive reception by consumers, retailers, and distribution partners, validating the focus and effort in bringing an exceptional cocktail experience to market, is truly humbling. The energy and excitement we are receiving in our new markets continue to support our goal in providing the highest quality, most unique and authentic cocktail experience to Brody's newest fans," she states.

Neunson continues, "Partnering with Superior Beverage Group to bring Brody's to retailers in Ohio is especially exciting for the Brody's team since one of our other female founders calls Columbus, OH home. Everyone at Brody's is anticipating a truly supportive and successful partnership in our goal to make Brody's the #1 ready-to-serve, authentic pre-mixed cocktail across the country."

Brody's perennially award-winning cocktails, available in 375ml bottles that serve up to five cocktails each, boast an alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from 16% to 25%. Currently retailed in a myriad of states including Georgia, Michigan, Greater Philadelphia, Nevada, Iowa, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Hawaii, and Florida, Brody's also caters to most states through its eCommerce partner, all with a suggested retail price of $11.99-$13.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, product availability, or to make a purchase online, please visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Kat Haddon at [email protected].

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS: Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a women-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to simply pour over ice and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues.

ABOUT SUPERIOR BEVERAGE GROUP.: Superior Beverage Group is a leading distributor of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Northeastern Ohio with two primary distribution centers in Columbus and Cleveland. As the preferred distributor in Central and Northeastern Ohio, the organization's diverse portfolio contains premium wines, spirits and beer and non-alcoholic brands and recognizes the tremendous potential in collaborating with industry leaders like Brody's Crafted Cocktails.

