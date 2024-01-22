Brody's Crafted Cocktails Kicks Off 2024 with Michigan Expansion

Award-Winning Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Brand Commences 2024 Expansion Plans with Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in Michigan

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, the highly-acclaimed purveyor of all-natural, premium ready-to-serve craft cocktails, proudly announces the commencement of its ambitious 2024 expansion strategy in collaboration with Great Lakes Wine & Spirits. This family-owned wholesale distribution partner, headquartered in Highland Park, MI, is set to introduce Brody's to retail partners, with the official launch scheduled for January 2024.

Brody's Award-Winning Spirits-Based, Pre-Mixed Cocktails Support Local Market Dog Charities through Monty's Fund. Contributions are made up to 5% of net proceeds in each market served. Brody's line-up of spirits-based pre-mixed cocktails hit all the right notes through modern cocktails with a classic twist.

Brody's signature premium all-natural spirit-based cocktails, meticulously crafted in both classic and imaginative flavors, present a seamless solution for those seeking sophistication without the intricate preparation. The innovative blends are expertly designed to elevate any celebration, allowing consumers to simply uncork, pour over ice, serve, and relish mixology-level cocktails in the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

Building on the success of three market launches in late 2023, Brody's places expansion at the forefront of its 2024 agenda. Expectations are high, with additional markets poised to be unveiled in the near future.

Cristy Neunson, Co-Founder of Brody's, expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support received from consumers, retailers, and distribution partners. "We remain truly honored and humbled by the overwhelmingly positive reception by consumers, retailers, and distribution partners, validating the focus and effort in bringing an exceptional cocktail experience to market. The energy and excitement we are receiving in our new markets continue to support our goal in providing the highest quality, most unique cocktail experience to Brody's newest fans," she states.

Neunson adds, "Partnering with Great Lakes Wine & Spirits to bring Brody's to retailers in Michigan was an easy choice for our team. Their values, culture, and team align perfectly with ours, and we are looking forward to working with them."

Gary Kroll, VP Sales at Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, shares the enthusiasm, stating, "Great Lakes Wine & Spirits is excited to add Brody's Crafted Cocktails to our portfolio of brands. Innovation is a key element to growth, and adding to the explosive growth segment of spirits-based RTDs with Brody's Crafted Cocktails provides our organization an excellent opportunity. The premium, spirits-based, craft-style RTDs Brody's creates will be a tremendous addition to our team's arsenal."

Brody's perennially award-winning cocktails, available in 375ml bottles that serve up to five cocktails each, boast an alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from 16% to 25%. Currently retailed in a myriad of states including Michigan, Greater Philadelphia, Nevada, Iowa, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Hawaii, and Florida, Brody's also caters to most states through its eCommerce partner, all with a suggested retail price of $11.99-$13.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, product availability, or to make a purchase online, please visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Kat Haddon at [email protected].

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS: Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a women-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to simply pour over ice and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues.

ABOUT GREAT LAKES WINE & SPIRITS: Great Lakes Wine & Spirits is a family-owned wholesale distribution partner headquartered in Highland Park, MI. Committed to innovation and growth, the organization boasts a diverse portfolio of brands and recognizes the tremendous potential in collaborating with industry leaders like Brody's Crafted Cocktails.

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

