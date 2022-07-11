Brody's Crafted Cocktails Now Available in Foodland Stores Across Hawaii

Award-Winning Craft-Style Ready-To-Serve Bottled Cocktails Hit Shelves Across the State Just in Time for Summer and Holiday Entertaining

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, a line of ready-to-serve craft-style bottled cocktails, has announced it has expanded distribution into Hawaii and available exclusively at Foodland locations, in partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC of Hawaii), one of the largest wholesale distributors of spirits, wine and beer in the United States. This mission-based beverage brand offers a unique line of ready-to-serve premium spirits based bottled cocktails — perfect for home entertaining, vacationing or serving at your weekend tailgate.

"We are excited to share our amazing, award-winning cocktails with Foodland consumers and support local animal shelters by contributing up to 5% of proceeds to these worthwhile causes. Each unique flavor is the perfect choice for authentic craft cocktails at home or on the go and there is really nothing else like it on the market," shares Brody's co-founder Cristy Neunson. "To be able to secure interest this quickly from another important market in Hawaii is a huge opportunity for us, and we are excited to work with RNDC to distribute our products across the state of Hawaii."

These expertly blended cocktails are best enjoyed chilled; topped with champagne, sparkling wine, club soda, tonic or ginger beer, and are available in five flavors in Foodland stores across the state:

Air Mail -- rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters

-- rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters Minted Mule -- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime

-- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime Touch of Grey -- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey

-- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey French 75 -- notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish

-- notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish Black Orchid -- a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers, featuring black raspberry, citrus and violet

Expansion has been impressive for a brand that just launched in May of 2021. It has already received high praise from both the consumer judged SIP Awards (including an innovation award from SIP Awards for their Minted Mule offering), the 12th annual New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), and most recently, the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, the brand was a top 10 finalist in BevNet's first annual Cocktail Showdown pitch competition in 2021.

Brody's cocktails are available in 375 ml bottles, serve up to five cocktails each and vary in proof (16 - 25% alc/vol). In addition to the Hawaii expansion, Brody's is currently retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, California, Florida, and to 31 states via their eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $12.99-$14.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, availability or to purchase online, visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Please direct all media inquiries to Cristy Neunson ([email protected]).

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a woman-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to customize with a splash of any sparkling beverage or to pour and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy personalized premium cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues. www.drinkbrodys.com

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

