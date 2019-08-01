Broe Real Estate Group MOB Repositioning Projects Eclipse 530,000 SF in Past Twelve Months

Constructed in 2000, the three-story multi-specialty medical building located in Arapahoe County is uniquely located proximate to four greater Denver area hospitals including Sky Ridge Medical Center (3.4 miles), Centennial Medical Plaza (2.3 miles), Medical Center of Aurora (7.5 miles) and Littleton Adventist Hospital (6.2 miles). The property is an attractive, off-campus medical office asset located in a well-established suburban office and residential hub within one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in the United States.

"This acquisition is the latest example of our medical office building repositioning strategy," says BREG CEO Doug Wells. "As a local operator, the BREG team is well-suited to address pending tenant roll and secure strong long-term occupancy. By investing significant capital in physical upgrades and leasing costs and executing a focused asset management program, we will ensure that our tenants can continue to deliver the needed medical services for Coloradans that live and work in south Denver's rapidly growing region."

Dry Creek Medical Office Building marks BREG's fourth major MOB repositioning project in the past twelve months totaling nearly 540,000 square feet. Medical assets continue to play a major role in BREG's Western United States acquisition strategy as it continues to assess opportunities with viable institutional medical exits.

Chris Bodnar and Lee Asher from CBRE Healthcare Capital Markets listed the property for sale. "Market demand for non-hospital medical services is at an all-time high and Colorado's population growth continues to exceed national growth rate. Dry Creek Medical Office Building is an institutional quality asset within a highly established, high growth market," noted Chris Bodnar, CBRE Vice Chairman.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America's largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Oil & Gas Company, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com .

