Broe Real Estate Group Wins 2022 Industrial Development of the Year

Access 25 Logistics Park's Build-to-Suit Project for The Home Depot Recognized for Industry Excellence

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the multi-billion dollar Colorado-based developer and affiliate of The Broe Group, has won NAIOP's 2022 Industrial Development of the Year. NAIOP, North America's premier commercial real estate development association for professionals within the industrial, office, and mixed-use sectors, selected Broe Real Estate Group's 386,000 SF build-to-suit project for The Home Depot for its best-in-class design, operational excellence, and innovative transportation solution.

Broe Real Estate Group’s 386,000 SF rail-served flatbed distribution center for The Home Depot is NAIOP’s 2022 Industrial Project of the Year. The build-to-suit project located in The Broe Group’s Access 25 Logistics Park is serviced by a custom-designed OmniTRAX freight rail solution that enables optimized freight movement within the facility and provides direct connections to the nationwide Class I rail network.

At the heart of facility's efficiency is a custom-designed freight rail service solution provided by the Great Western Railway of Colorado, which is owned and operated by The Broe Group's railroad affiliate, OmniTRAX. With rail connectivity to Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads, the project's seamless design of internal and external rail enables optimized freight movement within the facility and provides direct connections to the nationwide Class I rail network.

"This project epitomizes the complex supply chain solutions required to successfully meet the dynamic needs of our idustrial clients that seek total supply chain optimization," said BREG CEO Douglas Wells. "This award is the result of a combined effort from a very large team of project partners committed to demonstrating the collective benefits possible when rail and real estate are paired together during supply chain design."

The newly constructed flatbead rail-served distribution center designed by MacGregor Associates Architects and Redland Consulting Group, and built by Catamount Constructors, is a state-of-the-art, multi-modal logistics facility designed and constructed to maximize operational and cost efficiency. Located within The Broe Group's Access 25 Logistics Park, adjacent to Colorado's iconic Interstate 25, the distribution center is strategically positioned within the fastest-growing county in Colorado – immediately north of metro Denver.

Rail-served real estate continues to demonstrate operational efficiency for BREG clients across industry. By incorporating freight railroad services directly into project design, Broe Real Estate Group has dramatically lowered transportation costs and carbon footprints while increasing transportation safety. With the average rail car moving four truckloads of freight, truck traffic congestion on public highways is greatly reduced while reducing transportation emissions.

The award-winning Home Depot rail-served flatbed distribution center became operational in November 2022.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. For more information, visit broerealestate.com.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

