Broe Real Estate Signs Colorado Eye Consultants to Anchor New MOB Concept

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG) has signed eye care industry leader Colorado Eye Consultants, formerly known as Corneal Consultants of Colorado, to anchor its new medical building located on 4.66 acres at 1501 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton, CO.

BREG acquired the property in October 2019 and is actively converting the traditional office building into a Class A medical facility. Colorado Eye Consultants' long-term commitment secures most of the first floor—approximately 34% of the 39,728 SF property.

"Given Southwest Denver's consistent growth and the corresponding need for medical services in the region, we sought a trusted medical provider to anchor this newly imagined medical concept," said BREG COO Peter Albro. "Colorado Eye Consultants is a renowned comprehensive multispecialty eye care practice with a deep and successful track record of unsurpassed patient outcomes. We view them as an ideal foundational partner for this project."

After decades of trusted eye care service to the Rocky Mountain region, Colorado Eye Consultants is looking forward to their future move.

"We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of physicians who are supported by an amazing staff in our practice. Providing high quality eye care for our patients is our top priority. Our new Mineral Avenue location provides a unique opportunity to align our leading-edge technology and focus on personalized patient care in a fully redesigned space that can conveniently and efficiently serve the region," said Colorado Eye Consultants' partner Karen Repine, MD.

Extensive renovations are underway to fully convert the property into a medical office building concept with surgical center capability. Tenant recruitment continues for a complementary base of medical providers to serve the region's growing demand for excellent medical care.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-added real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value by implementing focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy, and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of other individuals through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of the fastest growing railroads in North America specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions, and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops, and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings, and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com .

