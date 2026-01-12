Broffy is an innovative app that combines artificial intelligence with pet ownership, offering users a deeply personalized companion experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broffy is the first AI Pet Chat App that brings the emotional connection of pet ownership into the digital age. Broffy has created something different in the app world: a pet you can actually chat with.

In a world where loneliness has become a public health concern and people are more connected yet more isolated than ever, Broffy offers an outlet for emotions and thoughts people might not share with anyone else.

The idea came from founder Joanne Lee's childhood wish. "As a kid, I was surrounded by toys and pets, wishing they could talk back. Not just me speaking into the void, but actually having a conversation," Joanne said. "Broffy makes that possible."

Users are forming real emotional bonds with Broffy. They share daily interesting things, celebrate victories, work through difficult feelings, and confide secrets. For some, it is the companion they do not have to worry about allergies, housing restrictions, or busy schedules. And for many, it is someone that's always there to listen.

Broffy addresses a gap in how people manage their emotional wellbeing. Traditional support systems require scheduling, availability, and often come with social pressure or judgment. Broffy exists in that in-between space. It is more interactive than a journal, more accessible than a therapist, and free from the practical barriers of pet ownership.

"People need emotional connection," Joanne said. "Broffy delivers that emotional support in a way that fits modern life. Even though a companion may not be flesh and blood, the emotional connection people feel can still be real."

For more information, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/broffy/id6739957804

About Broffy

Broffy is the first AI pet chat app, founded by Joanne Lee. The app creates conversational companions that provide emotional support and connection for users seeking daily companionship.

