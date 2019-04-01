Broke Is No Joke Enterprises Announces Slap Yourself. The Book and Movement.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The phone's ringing. It's life calling. When is the right time to answer it?

Book Cover

A very short book designed for real people to spend more time outside of it creating a new path in life than inside. Josh punches and hugs us through more than 12 basic success questions that were developed to reveal the real person inside and how the answers might save what life people have left. It's the wake-up call that is meant to be answered. Each question brings out the desires, passions, and mental toughness that they've always had, but were too shy or oblivious to admit. It is not designed to solve all their problems, just to help them build an identity focused on success, where problems are no longer problems. This book is the first step in the movement towards True Freedom.



"Too many people live above their means and below their potential. It doesn't have to be that way and it can't stay that way."

His book will be available on Kickstarter throughout April with Amazon, Apple Book and Bookstore release on May 27, 2019.

Visit his site www.slapyourselfbook.com for more details.

Josh Zepess is a corporate America escapee who was blessed with the ultimate wake-up call. After over 35 years of being the good soldier – going to school, getting the multiple degrees, holding the "safe and secure" job, and putting money blindly into his 401(k) – all in the name of succeeding in life, he realized that everything he thought was right, wasn't so right. He was sold the dream of Freedom but living the nightmare of the Rat Race. From Corporate America through independent contractor and franchise business owner, it wasn't long before he became keenly aware of the lack of true Freedom in our free society and felt the calling to build a platform to help people understand and achieve the Freedom that they are killing ourselves to obtain. His realization is called Broke Is No Joke and fulfills the mission as a writer, speaker, and creator.

